Bryce Hall's business: His next chapter beyond TikTok

Interview with Bryce Hall about his next chapter

ricardo ramirez

“People thought I was really like that,” Bryce Hall said when we sat down for an interview. ,[But] If you meet me, you’ll understand that it’s just part of the game.

The social media game is something Hall has mastered over the past few years – with over 33 million followers across TikTok, YouTube and Instagram. But he has also had his share of controversies; From paparazzi encounters to street fights and arrests in 2020.

Viral clip of Hall claiming he would beat his boxing opponent because he “has probably been in over 40 street fights.”

But these days, Hall is out to prove he’s more than just a headline.

Hall is a budding entrepreneur; Earlier this year he launched his own drink, Blackout. He is also an aspiring actor, co-starring with 50 Cent in Skill House, a film set to debut in early 2024.

G. Perez and Bryce Hall before their matchup

bkfc

In August, Hall made his debut in Bare Knuckle Boxing; Win by technical knockout against G Perez.

,[The] The goal is to take over the entertainment district,” Bryce Hall said. “Every single form of entertainment, I’m going to do it at least once.”

I had the chance to sit down with Bryce Hall to discuss his ambitions beyond social media, how he started as a creator 10 years ago, and what he’s learned along the way.

Bryce’s debut

Scroll down any social hall and “introvert” may be the last word that comes to mind. His content is full of energy, constantly involving other friends and creators. But in high school, Hall had a very different experience.

“I didn’t have any friends in high school. I started social media when I was 14, it was frowned upon,” Hall said. “So I started live streaming because I had no one to talk to.”

The hall was live streaming on a platform called YouNow. Although initially he streamed for three or four viewers, the number quickly grew into hundreds and thousands.

Hall first appeared on YouNow

now you

Later that year, YouNow began paying its creators and Hall received his first check for $2,400 in the mail.

,[My mom] It was like, ‘What did you do as a 14-year-old boy to get $2,400?’” Hall said. “’My 14 year old son is live streaming on a random website and he got paid for it?’”

“I originally started social media because I wanted to help my mom,” Hall said. “I wanted to buy his house. I wanted to give something back to her for raising my son alone.”

Although Hall’s mother was skeptical at first, she gave her approval after watching the live stream from the sidelines.

Around the same time, Bryce began posting on Vine, where he grew his following even further. After Vine shut down in 2014, Bryce turned to Musical.ly (the platform that eventually became TikTok) and grew his follower count to over one million. But along with this online success, the bullying continued.

Hall said, “People made fun of me every day and it hurt.” “They were talking nonsense. They were, they were kind of making my life miserable, at that little intersection that was high school. But once you get out of that class and are in the real world… you are a completely different person. You can do whatever you want. You can make yourself whatever you want.”

Hall started uploading to YouTube and eventually ended up posting on Musical.ly, until it became TikTok in 2018.

“I looked at Josh Richards, Jaden Hossler — they just had over 300k likes on Instagram and 150,000, 200,000 likes [on TikTok],” Hall said. “I saw that and I was like, Oh God, do I have to do this shit again?”

Taking over TikTok with Sway Boys

Inspired by these unseen levels of engagement, Hall began posting again on Musical.ly – which was now TikTok. And by the end of 2020, Hall had more than 16 million followers on the platform.

The Sway Boys

new York Times

That same year, Hall became part of Sway House – an internet collective with five other TikTok creators. The group moved into the Bel Air mansion in January 2020 and began creating content together. On the surface, the ‘Sway Boys’ had viral content, a rapidly growing fan base, and a luxury home in one of the wealthiest neighborhoods of Los Angeles. But behind the scenes the matter was different.

“We weren’t making any money at all,” Hall said. “None of us had any money. We had a sponsor paying for the house.

Without any set plan for monetization from Sway House, TalentX’s management, the members began monetizing themselves.

“Mainly Josh and I were the first to figure out how to make money on social media,” Hall said.

Hall was making money from ad-sense from his YouTube uploads. He launched a business line called Party Animal University (PAU), which grossed $400,000 per month at its peak.

Hall’s business line, ‘Party Animal University’

bryce hall

Under the same name, Hall started a subscription club where he posted his uncensored vlogs for $15 per month. At its peak, his PAU club had 15,000 members.

Hall and fellow Sway House member Josh Richards released Still Softish, a diss track focused on producer-turned-musician Lil Huddy. The music video has been viewed 44 million times, and the track has over 30 million streams on Spotify.

But as of February 2021, the hall is gone and Sway House is officially closed.

End of the next chapter of Sway House and Hall

Hall said, “I did a big deal for the Sway Boys.” “I, Josh [Richards]Jaden [Hossler] and blake [Gray] Went to Texas and got arrested for weed,” Hall said. “So it ended up being a multi-million dollar deal for a lot of people at Sway.”

Following his arrest in Texas, Hall says that Sway House co-founder and Hall’s former manager Michael Gruen placed the blame on Hall internally.

“They took everyone away from me because of the controversy,” Hall said. Yes, I was getting into a lot of controversies. But the arrest kind of sidelined him.”

The arrest occurred in May 2020, and the group split into two shortly thereafter. Hall, Noah Beck, and Blake Gray moved into one house, and the other three members moved into another house.

While Sway House was technically still alive during this time, Hall says each member was ready to go their own way. In February 2021, Michael Gruen confirmed to People that Content House was officially over.

Leaving Sway House and his management behind, Hall signed to a new management, Panther Talent, run by Brad Baskin.

“He’s done a lot for me,” Hall said. ,[My old management] Didn’t believe me. They didn’t think I’d move beyond the Sway Boy, TikTok Boy era.

Hall and his manager, Brad Baskin

bryce hall

“Brad and I clicked immediately. We talk a lot and our goal is to take over the entertainment sector. And I think we’re coming for that,” Hall said.

Hall also began working with Nofotos Group founder Alec Celestin, who helped launch Blackout.

“In 2020, I met Bryce at my first company, Flighthouse. It has been incredible to watch his personal growth and maturity recently,” Celestin said of his friendship with Hall. “He seems like he’s happy staying in his own lane, staying true to himself.”

Alec Celestin and Bryce Hall

Alec Celestin

Throughout our conversation, Hall regularly returned to his goal of moving beyond his old style of social media content.

,[Now] I’ve turned my entire TikTok content into straight comedy. Just reacting to bullshit, making fun of myself,” Hall said.

The change is evident when scrolling through Hall’s TikTok. Hall’s comedy often makes itself the butt of the joke. His uploads now poke fun at what he describes as his “cringey” early content – ​​from lip singing videos on Musical.ly to dances on TikTok.

Last August, Hall made his Bare Knuckle Boxing debut, winning by technical knockout against Gee Perez.

“That whole time everyone was doubting me, [I was] More than a 500 underdog… I tried my hardest, I trained my hardest,” Hall said. “I had to lose 30 pounds for the fight. “I could only eat 1,100 calories a day.”

In conversation with Bryce Hall

ricardo ramirez

“And then, winning? Ugh. Winning as a massive underdog? “I got a knockdown in the first 10 seconds, it was very emotional,” Hall said. “I proved everybody wrong. It was a very crazy moment for me.”

Hall also co-stars with 50 Cent in a horror thriller titled Skill House, which will be released early next year. Written by the writers of Saw, the film follows 10 social media stars who are kidnapped and compete for views. Whoever sees the fewest scenes in each round dies a saw-like death.

While filming Skill House, Hall achieved his goal from 2014; Buying a house for your mother.

“It was incredible… I was shooting the movie with 50 Cent. So in between scenes, I would sign papers at the house,” Hall said. “And now that I’ve bought her a house, I’m all right – what do I do now?”

John Yushai and Bryce Hall

ricardo ramirez

Hall insists that he will venture into every aspect of entertainment throughout his career. But for now, acting seems to be the next career goal.

“I really enjoy acting. Hall said, comedy is where I want to keep my range. “We’re talking about a pretty big movie that’s a comedy… I can say that one of the writers, Van Wilder, is the writer of that college movie.”

From being bullied for her social media presence to co-starring in a movie with 50 Cent — it’s clear that Hall is a force to be reckoned with.

“To have a bare-knuckle fight, to train for it, to put two and a half months of your time into something and really put everything you have into it. And I win it,” Hall said. “I feel like I can do anything.

Source: www.bing.com