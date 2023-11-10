Bryant Park has been crowned the world's best Christmas market

We finally have proof that New York City celebrates Christmas better than any city in the world!

The Bank of American Winter Village in Bryant Park has been named the World’s Best Christmas Market for 2023 in a study by Planet Cruises revealing the top must-see Christmas markets around the world. This is the second year Bryant Park has been the top market.

It beats European Christmas markets, which is a big deal in our minds because they’re pretty epic.

Recommended: A Guide to Bryant Park Winter Village

Table: Courtesy of Planet Cruises

Planet Cruises based its findings on six factors: number of stalls; open dates; TripAdvisor rating; TripAdvisor reviews; Google search volume; And Instagram hashtag data.

The site found that the market in Bryant Park had 23,854 TripAdvisor reviews and highlighted that it was open for 68 days – the most of any holiday market in the world. And what makes it so great?

“The park features a free-admission, 17,000-square-foot ice-skating rink set against a spectacular backdrop of skyscrapers and manicured gardens,” says Planet Cruises. Visitors can find a variety of artisanal items to feast on and seasonal hot food options like chocolate s’mores.

Now open until March 3, 2024, the Winter Village is always buzzing with activity. Through January 2, a free booth will feature a Small Business Spotlight highlighting four minority-owned small businesses based in New York City. You can also relax in The Lodge – a covered, outdoor après-themed area where visitors can sip a festive cocktail, enjoy delicious food, watch ice skaters or admire the trees ( Which lights up on November 28).

It’s amazing that it beat London’s Winter Wonderland and Munich’s MarienPlatz (Münchner Christkindlmarkt). The latter dates back to the 14th century, so it is one of the oldest Christmas markets in Germany. It is known for its Kriparalmarket, which consists of 10 stalls exclusively offering nativity scenes and figurines.

Photograph: Shutterstock

Source: www.timeout.com