The Niger junta’s decision to repeal an eight-year-old law designed to crack down on migrant smugglers could increase the influx of migrants to Europe, according to EU home affairs chief Ylva Johansson.

Niger’s military government – ​​which seized power last July – announced on Monday evening that it would repeal a 2015 bill that criminalized the illegal transport of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa to Europe by criminalizing smugglers. But was banned.

The bill has led to a “significant reduction in irregular arrivals” into the EU, according to Johansson, who said on Tuesday she was “very concerned” about the junta’s decision to repeal the law.

“I deeply regret this decision and am deeply concerned about its consequences,” he said.

“There is a huge risk that this will lead to new deaths in the desert and that is the most worrying thing. But it will also mean that more people will come to Libya, for example, and then perhaps try to cross the Mediterranean to the EU.” Will also do.” ,” He added.

Millions of forcibly displaced people, open borders and organized crime groups make Niger and the wider Sahel a convenient corridor for migrant smugglers between sub-Saharan Africa and the Maghreb.

Many migrants are making the dangerous journey across the Mediterranean Sea to Southern Europe from countries like Libya and Algeria.

Niger had become Major EU partners In this area, Niamey plans to receive more than €503 million in EU funding between 2021 and 2024 for initiatives including migration management projects. The bloc also established a working arrangement between Niger and the EU border agency Frontex.

A significant portion of that funding was spent on the implementation of the so-called 2015-36 counter-migrant smuggling law, which included seizing and destroying smugglers’ infrastructure in northern Niger.

The law also criminalized the practice of transporting non-Nigerian citizens into or out of Niger for financial or material gain, punishable by five to ten years’ imprisonment and a fine of one to five million West African francs (€1,520 to €1,000). There may be a fine between Rs. 7,601).

Humanitarian groups had fiercely protested the law as an expression of Europe’s heavy influence on Africa and a blow to communities in northern Niger, particularly the city of Agadez, where many depended on migrant trade for their livelihoods.

But since the military rebels violently overthrown In July the democratically elected government of President Mohamed Bazoum, the European Union, Suspended All security cooperation with Niamey and the coup leaders have been sanctioned.

According to Johansson, EU cooperation with Niger on migration management has also stalled, with the exception of a UN program to resettle refugees from Libya to Tunisia.

“Otherwise, most of our cooperation (with Niger) would not have continued,” he said.

Johansson is leading the EU major migration reforms, the so-called Migration Asylum Treaty. The European Commission has in recent months stepped up its cooperation with third countries to address the “external dimension” of migration, notably as part of a. controversial deal Tunisia is designed to crack down on smuggling operations.

The Commission says the Tunisia deal could serve as a blueprint for similar agreements with countries such as Egypt or Morocco.

But the violent coup in Niger – seen as the last bastion of democracy in the Sahel region, where many states have fallen to military juntas in recent years – has been seen as a threat to EU efforts to tackle irregular migration. It was considered a big shock. Its root.

The group is concerned that repeal of the law by the military regime could lead to a resurgence of trafficking gangs.

On Tuesday, Johansson also introduced proposals for new EU laws to crack down on criminal trafficking networks, including tougher penalties for criminals.

“Our message to trafficking gangs today is clear: we are coming after you with the full force of the law to stop you making easy money from victims,” he said.

