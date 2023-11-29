Brussels to revive ties with Turkey despite ‘differences’ and stalled EU membership talks

Despite deep rifts between the foreign policies of Brussels and Ankara and stalled EU membership negotiations, the EU seeks to revive its political and economic ties with Turkey to promote regional stability.

Advertisement

The recommendations unveiled by the European Commission on Wednesday included enhancing cooperation with Turkey on trade, energy, transport and migration management.

The Bloc’s commissioner for neighborhood and enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, told reporters the two sides may not be finding “common ground” on many issues, but “what divides us is much more than what unites us.” “

Meanwhile the bloc’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said, “It is clear that there have been difficulties in the past, such as dynamics in the eastern Mediterranean, bilateral relations with some of our member states and trade bottlenecks.”

“But we have seen a more constructive attitude on these points,” he said, “although there are still open issues that we need to address together, and of course this includes, in a relevant situation, the Cyprus issue.”

New commitments include new green and digital investments, new efforts to facilitate visa applications, resuming high-level dialogue on the economy, energy, transport, climate and health, as well as a new high-level dialogue on trade, aimed at This has to be dealt with. Called “trade barriers”.

The bloc would also restart negotiations on a modern EU-Turkey customs union, provided Ankara supports efforts to stop evasion of European sanctions against Russia.

Cooperation on Migration Management, A key aspect EU-Turkey relations will also step up efforts to prevent irregular departures, strengthen border controls and crack down on human trafficking, since the so-called 2016 EU-Turkey statement.

Borrell said the engagement would be “progressive, proportionate and reversible”, pointing to the bloc’s cautious approach.

Relations between Brussels and Ankara have been plagued by difficulties since official negotiations on Turkey’s accession began in October 2005.

The main obstacle has been failure Mediate The resolution of the Cyprus issue and Turkey’s continued refusal to recognize the Republic of Cyprus. Despite Turkey being a member of the NATO alliance, the dispute has prevented any efforts to deepen cooperation on defence.

Greco-Turkish maritime disputes and Ankara’s past drilling activities in disputed waters have also added fuel to the fire. Relations rapidly improved following the devastating earthquakes in southern and central Turkey in February, as well as a sharp reduction in violations of Greek airspace.

The bloc has also fiercely criticized the democratic comeback in Turkey, especially since late 2016 when President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took the first drastic steps to tighten his grip on power following an attempted coup against his government.

Despite Erdoğan appointing a Western-friendly cabinet to follow him election victory Last May, relations between Brussels and Ankara remained tense.

In a damning report on Turkey’s progress toward joining the EU published earlier this month, the European Commission condemned “serious shortcomings” in Turkey’s democratic institutions as well as persistent “democratic backsliding.” It also condemns the lack of progress in reforming the judiciary and upholding freedom of expression.

Lack of alignment on foreign policy

The report also highlights deep cracks in the foreign policies of the two sides, with the alignment rate standing at only 10% in 2023, compared to 8% in 2022, according to the EU executive.

These cracks have become more apparent amid the conflict in the Middle East. In late October, Erdoğan canceled his planned visit to Israel told Lawmakers from his party said that Hamas “is not a terrorist organization, but a liberation group, a mujahideen group that struggles to defend its land and citizens.”

The Commission criticized Erdoğan’s government for “supporting the terrorist group Hamas following its attacks against Israel”, saying the rhetoric “completely disagrees with the EU’s position.”

On Wednesday, Borrell told: “For us, Hamas remains a terrorist organization […] “Turkey’s approach is different and at the same time something that is in line with the situation with the Muslim world.”

Advertisement

“We certainly do not have a high level of coordination on foreign policy with Turkey and we want to streamline our exchanges on foreign policy to be more effective and operational,” Borrell said.

Despite EU condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Turkey has opted not to join Western-led sanctions to preserve its ties with Moscow. Ankara also faces increasing scrutiny over possible convenience evasion of sanctionsAmidst the increase in exports of important goods to Russia.

Borrell said the bloc has been “clear” that it expects Ankara to continue cooperating with European and Western partners to avoid sanctions while benefiting from closer economic cooperation.

Source