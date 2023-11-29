The European Commission has strongly condemned the Ukrainian border blockade instigated by Polish truck drivers and farmers, and threatened legal action against the government in Warsaw.

“The truth is that I find the situation on the Polish border with Ukraine absolutely unacceptable,” European Transport Commissioner Edina Wellen said on Wednesday.

“Although I support people’s right to protest, the entire EU, not to mention Ukraine, which is currently a country at war, cannot be held hostage by blocking our external borders. It’s that simple. “

Since 6 November, Polish truck drivers and farmers have blocked various border crossings along the Polish–Ukrainian border. on MondayThe 24-hour restrictions were extended to the fourth crossing at Medica, further exacerbating the crisis.

Only vehicles carrying humanitarian and military aid are allowed inside.

As a result, thousands of Ukrainian truck drivers have been stranded and forced to wait all day before being able to cross to the other side, with queues more than 30 kilometers long across Polish territory. Difficult conditions on the ground, including sub-zero temperatures and a lack of sanitation facilities, have raised security concerns.

Two Ukrainian drivers waiting to cross the border died inside their vehicles, both reportedly of natural causes.

Polish protesters are demanding the re-imposition of pre-war rules on Ukrainian truck drivers, who are exempted from the obligation to carry transport permits. The change was introduced last year as part of the EU’s “Solidarity Lane”, which aims to help the war-torn nation maintain its national economy and trade ties.

Protesters also want empty trucks returning from Ukraine to the EU to be excluded from the electronic queuing system set up by Kiev and measures to prevent Belarusian and Russian freighters from evading international sanctions.

According to the Polish Infrastructure Ministry, the changes introduced by the “Solidarity Lane” have brought about a drastic change dolled up Competition to the detriment of Polish drivers: In 2021, a year before Russia started the war, Polish truck drivers had a 38% market share versus 62% of their Ukrainian competitors, who offer cheaper rates and are part of the EU. Are not bound by the standards of. At the end of October, the numbers dropped to 8% and 92%, respectively.

But unlike the ban on duty-free Ukrainian grain imposed earlier this yearThese border restrictions were not established or supported by the hard-right Polish government, which lost power after elections in October.

“We are in constant contact with the transport industry. We are also talking to the Government of Ukraine and the European Commission because they hold the keys to addressing the direct causes of this protest,” said Elwin Gajdhur, Poland’s acting infrastructure minister. Wednesday.

However, Commissioner Wellen appeared to disagree with the proposal and publicly rebuked the Polish government for not playing its role in resolving the dispute.

Wellen said, “There is no good faith in finding a solution. That’s my assessment today.” “There is an almost complete lack of involvement of the Polish authorities.”

“I’m saying this because Polish authorities are the ones who have to enforce the law on that border,” she said.

The commissioner said there is a list of “technical measures” that could ease tensions and restore transit but these “will have to be accepted by the Polish part.”

“We continue the dialogue but we reserve our right to intervene as a commission also with violations (of the process) against those who are not respecting the rules and not enforcing the law,” Wellen said. Are.”

The infringement procedure is one of the tools the executive has at its disposal to ensure that European law is applied adequately and uniformly across the bloc. The process consists of several steps and can lead to a lawsuit being filed before the European Court of Justice, which can impose daily fines on the non-compliant member state.

Ukraine is ready to reach a deal with Poland but says its drivers must first be provided with food and emergency services. Ukraine has also opened the door to evacuate people trapped inside Poland.

Meanwhile, Slovak truck drivers have threatened According to the country’s Union of Slovak Carriers (UNAS), unless action is taken to reduce competition from Ukrainian haulers, they will join the blockade from December 1.

