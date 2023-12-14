The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and in no way represent the editorial position of Euronews.

As the EU has experienced with the AI ​​Act, finding a compromise between innovation and risks takes time. But the specific risks of AI-enabled bioterrorism can now be dealt with, write Kevin Esvelt and Ben Mueller.

AI regulation has become an area of ​​inter-state competition. While the EU has just reached an agreement on the AI ​​Act, the US has issued the first far-reaching executive order on AI, and the UK has convened political and industry leaders at an AI security summit.

In many of these discussions, one risk is getting more attention: AI-assisted bioterrorism, or the ability of individuals to create havoc by using AI tools to gain access to pandemic viruses.

We have recently shown that this is a risk worth considering. In an informal experiment, we tasked individuals with using an open-source large-language model that had its safeguards removed to help obtain a pathogen capable of causing a pandemic.

Within three hours, participants identified several steps needed to initiate a potentially devastating outbreak.

Of particular concern was that the model advised participants to access viral DNA – the blueprint for making the pathogen – while bypassing existing screening methods. The extent to which current models assist bioterrorism by summarizing information available online is unclear.

However, leaving aside current capabilities, the findings suggest that in the absence of strong security measures, more advanced future models could provide streamlined and accessible information to malicious individuals about how to access, manufacture, and release pandemic viruses.

A technology open to malicious actors

The DNA constructs needed to make a virus from scratch can be ordered online: many gene synthesis providers will produce a thousand base pair fragments of DNA for less than €200 – something that only a few decades ago would have taken researchers thousands of hours And used to guarantee the Nobel Prize. ,

The advent of custom gene synthesis is now a pillar of biological science, allowing researchers to increasingly focus on the design of mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics, along with many other benefits. However, just as advances in gene synthesis enable new discoveries and treatments, the technology can also be misused by malicious actors to gain access to pandemic pathogens.

Many companies have taken the important step of ordering screening to detect DNA from dangerous pathogens.

But not all of them do so. Language-based AI models can already advise individuals how to identify and exploit such loopholes to obtain the DNA of pandemic-capable pathogens.

Expressing this concern, the CEO of leading AI company Anthropic recently warned US lawmakers that within two years, next-generation AI systems could enable large-scale bioterrorism unless proper guardrails are in place. Would have been imposed.

Yoshua Bengio, one of the “godfathers of AI”, expressed similar concerns. As EU policymakers think about appropriate responses to the rapid progress of AI, one simple guardrail deserves closer scrutiny: the legal requirement to screen all gene synthesis orders for dangerous sequences.

Less than a hundred highly specialized companies provide DNA synthesis services, which provides an ideal policy lever: if the EU were to impose requirements on companies to check all orders against up-to-date databases of known pandemic pathogens and know your customer, It would be worse if actors could no longer access the building blocks needed to seed the next pandemic.

The case for mandatory gene synthesis screening

The US has already taken steps to secure gene synthesis. The government’s recent executive order on AI obliges federally funded institutions to follow the government’s new biological synthesis screening guidelines.

The EU itself has not yet passed regulations on this issue. Given the growing threat of pandemic-level bioterrorism, ordering gene synthesis screening would be a first, meaningful step.

Providers representing more than 80% of the industry are in favor of the mandate. Others have legitimate concerns about the potential costs of gene synthesis screening and concerns about potential intellectual property concerns, but the imminent release of a free, privacy-preserving screening tool should alleviate this issue.

A mandatory screening system must meet several criteria. Orders must be encrypted to maintain confidentiality and be subject to screening that specifically detects threats with negligible false alarms, while providing authorized laboratories a way to obtain permitted DNA sequences without delay. is required.

In addition, all screening systems must perform validation checks of orders against a database of dangerous sequences, which is updated promptly to detect newly identified potential pandemic pathogens, as well as the category determined by “red-teaming” efforts. There are strong incentives to use best-in-class screening that tests how easily dangerous sequences can be obtained without detection.

Finally, new DNA synthesis and assembly devices, such as benchtop synthesizers, should include built-in screening that meets the above criteria. Implementing rigorous screening protocols based on these criteria is important to fully realize the far-reaching benefits of biotechnology as well as protect it from misuse.

Protecting the promise of biology

Advances in both biotechnology and artificial intelligence will lead to revolutionary advances in life sciences and medicine.

Custom gene synthesis is a fundamental enabler of these remarkable benefits. But the damage caused by SARS-CoV-2, a historically mild pandemic virus, shows that its misuse – made more possible due to advances in generic AI – can cause harm on a scale that surpasses all of these The benefits outweigh the benefits.

As the EU has experienced with the AI ​​Act, it takes time to find a compromise between promoting innovation and minimizing risks.

But the specific risks of AI-enabled bioterrorism, acknowledged by both industry leaders and biosecurity professionals, can now be addressed.

By mandating gene synthesis screening, the EU can substantially reduce these risks, and safeguard the promise of ever-advancing biotechnology.

Kevin Esvelt is an Associate Professor in the Media Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he directs the Sculpting Evolution Group. He co-founded the SecureDNA Foundation, a Switzerland-based non-profit organization. Ben Mueller is a research scientist at MIT and COO at SecureBio, an organization that works on policies and technologies to protect against future pandemics.

