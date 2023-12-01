The EU’s agenda for the month of December is nothing short of sensational.

Before heading on their coveted winter break, European leaders and policymakers face a month filled with politically explosive decisions, poised to expose old divisions and open new wounds.

Next week will see the start of Romania and Bulgaria’s Schengen applications, two countries that have been waiting on the doorstep of the passport-free zone for more than a decade. For both, the question of joining Schengen is extremely emotional because continued exclusion creates the impression of a two-speed, discriminatory Europe. The European Commission, European ParliamentAnd an almost unanimous majority of member states have thrown their strong support behind their joint bid.

But Austria’s notoriously inflexible opposition remains in the way. The country clings to the idea that Schengen has stopped working due to the continued arrival of irregular migrants into the bloc and the reimposition of border controls. Therefore any expansion at this time is undesirable in the eyes of Vienna.

The initial plan was to hold a vote on the applications on Tuesday (December 5) but stalled progress has significantly reduced ambitions. Instead, the interior minister will only focus on the “state of play”. However, the lack of a formal vote is likely to fan the flames. Romania has previously threatened to take legal action against Austria for its blockade, while Bulgaria have compared Standoff over being held “hostage”.

“There are no easy solutions. Consensus is consensus. And it’s not there yet,” a senior diplomat said ahead of the occasion.

In a few days, economy and finance ministers will unite for a new effort to complete a hard-fought reform of the EU’s financial rules. Should have happened before the make-or-break meeting Franco-German Agreement To pave the way for a successful deal. But Germany’s three-party coalition is currently struggling to contain the growing crisis after the country’s Constitutional Court hit down €60 billion special fund for climate projects. An ominous preview for money discussions.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council’s Charles Michel are set to head to Beijing for their long-awaited EU-China summit. Both sides are keen to re-establish bilateral relations and reduce the ongoing tensions following the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, bridging the gap will be a difficult task. Von der Leyen has warned about China becoming “more repressive at home and more assertive abroad” and promoted a strategy of “de-risking” to reduce unwanted dependencies. In return, Beijing has slammed “Reducing risks” as poorly disguised protectionism is meant to serve America’s staunch interests.

In Brussels, EU leaders will convene for a two-day summit where the stakes could not be higher. Heads of state and government will be asked to decide whether they want to open membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova positive evaluation Issued by the European Commission in October. Both countries are eager to begin this process, which is extremely complex and could take years to reach a successful conclusion if it happens.

Also on the agenda will be €100 billion review of the EU budget, which includes €50 billion in grants and loans to build the Ukraine Facility and provide predictable, long-term support to the war-torn country. This objective is becoming increasingly urgent as the country faces a budget deficit of about €40 billion in next year, a huge hole that can only be filled with a cash injection from Western allies. The bloc has so far provided Ukraine with regular tranches of financial aid, but the current envelope of €18 billion will expire sometime between January and February, with no replacement in sight.

Agreeing membership negotiations and budget top-ups at the same summit was never easy. But the latest developments suggest that this may be inaccessible.

In a recent letter addressed to Charles Michel, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threatened to derail the entire EU policy on Ukraine, including macro-financial aid and sanctions against russia, unless the leaders agree to hold a “strategic discussion” on the matter. (It is important to note that EU leaders have been intensively discussing Ukraine since at least February 2022.)

Nevertheless, Orbán’s move was so dangerous that Michel was forced to move to Budapest. earlier this week and held a personal conversation with the Prime Minister, which lasted more than two hours and included “substantial” talk about the letter, according to a senior EU official. While Orbán has been accused of bullying in the past and later retracted, the language of the letter, coupled with a New Eurosceptic campaign Targeting Ursula von der Leyen directly is indicative of an increasingly powerful man who is determined to use his veto power until all his demands are met.

Quite coincidentally, the European Commission is preparing A decision will be taken in mid-December to lift the blockage on up to €10 billion in solidarity funds for Hungary, which the country has repeatedly rejected over rule-of-law concerns. The decision will be welcomed by Orban, who has repeatedly attacked Brussels for “financial blackmail”. However, Hungary will still have €11.7 billion in frozen cohesion funds, including its paralyzed €10.4-billion post-Covid recovery plan.

“Of course, every euro they owe us will be recovered,” Orbán said in November.

And there’s more to come: December will also see a new round of negotiations on the Artificial Intelligence Act and a new agreement on migration and asylum, two key pieces of legislation that the bloc vowed to eliminate before the 2024 elections Is. Also coming: a summit with the Western Balkans, the possible return of Donald Tusk as Polish Prime Minister and, possibly, much awaited proposal Taxing immovable Russian assets to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine.

