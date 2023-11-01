Brussels opens Pandora’s box with €100 billion budget top-up request

The common budget of the European Union is up for review. But member states have no desire to accept the €100 billion requested by the Commission. This is what is at stake.

The 27-member bloc’s budget is approved for a seven-year period to guarantee long-term predictability and avoid perennial back-and-forth between capitals and institutions.

Masked EU leaders approved a €1.074 trillion budget with an extraordinary €750 billion plan to help member states recover from the COVID-19 pandemic after a five-day marathon summit in 2020 that saw member states exposed the deep rift between.

But after successive crises, particularly the brutal war on the bloc’s doorstep, Brussels feels the numbers no longer reflect economic reality.

That’s why the European Commission has proposed a review of almost €100 billion to support Ukraine, manage migration, deal with natural disasters and promote cutting-edge technologies.

“We are in a completely different world than in 2020,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said when first unveiling the proposed overhaul in June. “It’s reflected in our budget as well – this world of multiple crises. We’re using this budget more than ever to be part of the solution to these crises.”

The Commission wants the top-up to be approved before the end of the year, providing the fresh money needed to make the general budget flexible and flexible again.

However, member states aren’t buying it – at least not completely.

A European Council meeting in October, during which leaders said little about their feelings for the proposed review, highlighted the uphill battle von der Leyen faces.

cash under the mattress

Here’s what the EU executive is actually asking for:

€50 billion For the Ukraine Facility, €33 billion in low-interest loans and €17 billion in non-repayable grants will be provided between 2024 and 2027. Financial assistance will help fill gaps in the Ukrainian budget, maintain essential services, and reconstruction. critical infrastructure, attract private investment and accelerate key reforms.

For the Ukraine Facility, €33 billion in low-interest loans and €17 billion in non-repayable grants will be provided between 2024 and 2027. Financial assistance will help fill gaps in the Ukrainian budget, maintain essential services, and reconstruction. critical infrastructure, attract private investment and accelerate key reforms. €15 billion For migration management, including €3.5 billion to support Syrian refugees in Turkey and €2 billion for the Western Balkans.

For migration management, including €3.5 billion to support Syrian refugees in Turkey and €2 billion for the Western Balkans. €10 billion Creating Strategic Technologies for Europe Platform (STEP), a common pool of funding to promote EU-created cutting-edge technologies.

Creating Strategic Technologies for Europe Platform (STEP), a common pool of funding to promote EU-created cutting-edge technologies. €18.9 billion Debt repayments have been issued to bankroll a €750 billion recovery plan, which is now subject to much higher interest rates than at launch in 2020.

Debt repayments have been issued to bankroll a €750 billion recovery plan, which is now subject to much higher interest rates than at launch in 2020. €3 billion To strengthen resilience tools and deal with unexpected crises.

To strengthen resilience tools and deal with unexpected crises. €1.9 billion To cover administrative costs.

of this eyewitness €98.8 billion Bill, €65.8 billion Member countries will have to take direct action. (The €33 billion loan from the Ukraine facility will be borrowed from the capital markets and repaid by Kyiv at a later stage.)

Amidst the economic recession, high energy prices and tight monetary policy, the proposal has been met with skepticism and skepticism by most EU leaders.

“I think the priorities defined by the European Commission (…) are right (…) they are useful. The amount proposed today seems to me too high and that is why we have asked for a cut,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in October. Said at the summit.

To save themselves the trouble, heads of state and governments immediately seized on the idea of ​​redeployment, i.e. to pay for the proposed top-up of funds already approved but not yet spent under the 2021-2027 budget. Using the funds.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, “For many member states, including Germany, it does not make sense that we should always increase the budget. It is essential that we look at the funds available and how they can be reallocated. Is or can be used differently.”

“What we are saying is: reprioritize, reprioritize, reprioritize,” declared Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who famously led the “Frugal Four” coalition during the 2020 talks.

His Belgian counterpart, Alexandre De Croo, said “what is on the table is not acceptable to us” and warned that his country could violate the block deficit rules If it had to be paid.

“This is (similar to) the way the Commission looks at our budget. If we have too high a deficit, they ask us to reprioritize and see if certain things can be done in a more efficient way. “I think this also applies to the EU institutions.” ” De Croo said.

Von der Leyen acknowledged that the end result would likely be a “mix” of national contributions and redeployment, but he clearly stated that this would result in “trade-offs” – codes for programs that could be cut.

A non-working paper prepared by Spain, which currently holds the presidency of the EU Council and is conducting the negotiations, estimates that financing the entire review through redeployment would reduce the “general There will be a “cut”. Horizon Europe, EU4Health and humanitarian aid.

move things forward

But these are not all dark clouds on von der Leyen’s horizon.

Their €50 billion Ukraine facility has been almost unanimously warmly welcomed by EU leaders, who see it as a valuable tool to make the bloc’s support for the war-torn country more predictable in the long run. (And also because the convenience will make them cough Now! €17 billion for grants.)

Only Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban have come out in public protest The proposal comes as Slovakia’s new prime minister, Robert Fico, has called for additional safeguards to protect cash from Ukraine’s high levels of corruption.

“The commission wants more money so they can give it to the integration (of migrants) and to Ukrainians,” Orbán said. “We do not support any of them, they lack professional and political arguments. We will reject them.”

Selling other envelopes is proving difficult.

Although governments agree that more funding is needed for migration, especially in the context of relations Countries of origin and transitThe majority have shown no clear willingness to underwrite the €15 billion top-up.

This is worrying for southern countries whose asylum systems are often overburdened and under-resourced. During the October summit, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told reporters that migration “is a priority for us.”

Meanwhile, STEP has generated little enthusiasm.

Since the current budget already contains a number of initiatives for digital transformation, there is little appetite to add an additional €10 billion for domestic technology, even though governments often complain about the EU’s dependence on foreign-made imports. .

Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa is among the few vocal supporters of STEP, arguing that it is “important” to have a collective pool to bankroll new technology in order to reduce the “inequality” arising from the unequal distribution of industrial subsidies, which that are highly concentrated in Germany and France, and will be able to compete with the US and China.

Regarding the €19.8 billion requested to pay interest costs, the countries themselves do not question its necessity – as it is imposed externally by the capital market – but some wonder whether the money could be better spent elsewhere in the existing budget. can be found.

The €1.9 billion for administration appears to be gone on arrival. “The majority of Member States reject the Commission’s proposal,” the Spanish presidency’s non-paper reads.

Need for budget review 1)D unanimity approval of all 27 member states and 2) assent of the European Parliament. MEP asked The call for an additional €10 billion on top of the Commission’s €100-billion review highlights the vast differences in the thinking of the three EU institutions.

Acknowledging the differing views on the table, European Parliament President Roberta Metzola said the complex negotiations were a “natural, traditional dilemma” for the bloc and called for popular programs such as Horizon Europe and Erasmus+ ahead of the EU elections. Warned against cuts. in june,

“We cannot exactly tell our citizens that, on the one hand, we are not willing to spend any more, but at the same time, we cannot find a solution to pay because, let’s say, we are too far ahead in our case. The debts have increased,” Metsola said after attending the October summit.

“I don’t see any way yet.”

