Brussels, my love? In this edition of , we discuss the recent anti-immigrant riots in Dublin and various far-right movements across Europe.

Our guests this week were Pedro Marx, Portuguese MEP for Socialists and Democrats, Rebecca Christie, Europe columnist for Breakingviews and senior fellow at the economic think-tank Bruegel, and Lars Patrik Berg, German MEP for European Conservatives and Reformists.

Panellists reacted to the recent anti-immigrant protests in Dublin, which have deconstructed the idea of ​​Ireland as a country of ‘one million welcomes’. Protesters set buses on fire, looted businesses and clashed with police forces. The crowd was responding to a knife attack, allegedly carried out by a naturalized civilian, in which a woman and three children were injured.

Rebecca Christie attributed the unprecedented riots and a sense of disillusionment to the general increase in support for the far-right.

“If communities are prosperous, you’re not going to see these fears explode so widely,” Christie said. “It’s when gaps start to emerge in society that you start to see room for things like this.”

Lars Patrik Berg condemned the riots in Dublin, but also criticized the way immigration is handled in Europe.

“I would say you have extremism from the right and the left, but you also have imported extremism from Muslim people,” Berg said. “It needs to be addressed without making it taboo.”

Pedro Marx said, “We need to go back to a society of tolerance, because that is what defines Europe.”

Panelists also discussed green fatigue in Europe, a sentiment growing as the COP28 climate change conference begins in Dubai.

Politicians such as Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo are warning of waning public support for the green agenda, blaming it on excessive regulations that burden citizens.

Rebecca Christie and Lars Patrik Berg agreed that there is a need to address the financial burden placed on citizens by environmental policies.

“People want to be green as long as they can do so without losing too much money,” Christie said. “To be successful, the green agenda must focus on growth.”

“It should be possible for people to afford these green initiatives,” Berg said. “And if they can’t afford it, they’ll get tired of it and they’ll protest.”

Pedro Marx disagreed. “There is devastation all around us because of the climate emergency, so I don’t think we can stop it,” Marques said.

