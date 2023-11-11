Brussels, my love? In this edition of , we discuss Ukraine’s preparation to become an EU member state and talk about the “Uberization” of the European economy.

A week of truth for Ukraine: the country moved a little closer to the EU. In fact, it was closer than ever. The European Commission recommended opening membership negotiations.

This is good news for Ukraine, even if the green light from Brussels was less enthusiastic than expected.

We discussed the situation in Ukraine with Maria Martissiut, policy analyst at the European Policy Centre, Tommi Huhtanen, executive director of the Martens Centre, and Nikolaj Willumsen, a Danish MEP representing the Left group.

Panelists widely praised the EU’s decision to initiate the next step in the enlargement process, as EU membership would put Ukraine on a path to prosperity and protect the country from future Russian aggression.

Of course, what is currently preventing Ukraine from joining the EU is the war.

And here, panelists rejected the notion that a certain “war fatigue,” as recently expressed by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, should guide European decision-making and support.

“Fatigue or not – it doesn’t matter,” said Tommi Huhtanen, executive director of the Martens Center, a Brussels-based think tank. “If we don’t fix this problem (Russian aggression), it will stay with us.”

It was also agreed that Ukraine’s allies need to increase their military support.

“Maintaining the status quo is sustainable. But it is insufficient to get things done and achieve victory,” said Maria Martisiot, an analyst at the European Policy Centre.

As another topic, the panel discussed the “Uberization” of the European economy.

This week, the European Parliament debated a new directive that includes better protections for workers in the gig economy.

The key question here is: how much flexibility does the European economy need?

Nikolaj Willumsen, a Danish MEP from the leftist group, said, “It’s about acknowledging workers’ rights it’s about creating a level playing field that is important for the European project.”

