December 16, 2023
AI chatbots 'hallucination' but can ChatGPT or Bard be 'hypnotised' to give malicious recommendations?


In this edition, we’re going to Strasbourg to evaluate Spain’s six-month presidency of the Council of the EU and break down the landmark agreement on platform workers’ rights.

Our panel this week included Irish MEP Sean Kelly from the European People’s Party, Hungarian MEP Katalin Cseh from the liberal Renew Europe group and Polish MEP Robert Biedron from the Socialists.

MEPs broke up a demonstration by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who addressed the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday. Despite the volatile political times, Sanchez insisted that he had completed finalizing 44 separate legislative files with his team. But the term was overshadowed by a proposed law granting amnesty to hundreds of people linked to Catalonia’s pro-independence movement over the past decade.

“I have to say that my group is very concerned about the amnesty law and how coalition formation takes place,” said Hungarian MEP Katalin Cseh.

Polish MEP Robert Biedron disagreed.

“For the Polish people the victory of Pedro Sánchez and the countering of radical right populism in Spain brought great hope to Europe, that we can counter the radical right”, Biedron continued: “Imagine that in Spain we now have radical right-wing populism. Will there be right-wing populists in the government? Apart from this, it will be another troublemaker. [Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor] Orbán”.

The panel also discussed the European Commission’s decision to unblock €10.2 billion of frozen EU funds for Hungary, just a day before Orbán was to attend a summit of EU leaders at which Ukraine’s Important financial and membership decisions had to be taken and against which he strongly protested.

Funds were withheld due to human rights and rule of law issues in Hungary.

“I think it would have been better if the Commission had stuck to its guns and shown all of Europe that a person, no matter how disgusting and selfish, cannot get away with it and then go back to his own country and say how great he is She is,” Kelly said.

Panelists also reflected on the landmark agreement on platform workers’ rights.

