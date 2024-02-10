In this edition, we’ll look at the EU’s plan to cut carbon emissions by 2040 and an agreement to protect women across Europe.

This week, we are joined by Heather Grabbe from Bruegel, Silvia Pastorelli from Greenpeace and Tommi Huhtanen from the Wilfried Martens Center for European Studies.

Panelists discussed a European Commission recommendation presented this week in Strasbourg to cut carbon emissions by 90% by 2040. After the European elections, an appropriate legislative proposal will be written by the next Commission.

For Greenpeace, the documents mean nothing unless they address one of the main drivers of climate change.

“The big elephant in the room is still the lack of a fossil fuel phase-out date,” said Silvia Pastorelli. “Until the Commission is prepared to put it on paper and say so, there will be no certainty for the public, or for investors and businesses,” he said.

Heather Grabe told the panel that the goal was just a “wish” without a real plan.

“If you have a 2050 target, you need a 2040 target to show how far you need to go by 2040 to reach net zero by 2050,” he said.

But with protests against environmental regulations across Europe and some leaders calling for it to be halted, the Commission has found itself in a difficult position. This week, several EU countries, including France and Germany, wrote to Brussels saying all targets should be fair, and should not single out the most vulnerable.

Tomi Huhtanen said the big challenge for Europe will be to reach the target while keeping people and industry happy.

“I would say the commission’s recommendation is quite ambitious, especially for 2030. We don’t know exactly whether we will be able to achieve those targets,” Huhtanen said.

The panel also reacted to the agreement reached in Strasbourg on a law to protect women in Europe from gender-based violence, forced marriage, female genital mutilation and online harassment. But the deal did not succeed in finding a common European definition of rape.

Silvia Pastorelli said, “I have to say that the debate was a bit disappointing and disappointing because, given what should be so obvious, sex without consent is rape, and it should be part of the law”.

