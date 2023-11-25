In this edition of Brussels, My Love? We discuss EU diplomacy in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and talk about Spanish politics after the passage of the controversial amnesty law.

The European Union in the Middle East – Soft Power or Paper Tiger?

As Brussels prepares for massive humanitarian aid to Gaza, EU leaders stressed the need for a long-term solution to the Israel-Hamas conflict. It involves no recapture and no forced displacement.

He also stressed that the Palestinian Authority should take control of Gaza while moving towards a two-state solution.

The EU is doing what it does best in the Middle East: financing projects. This seems to be the only thing 27 governments can agree on.

As a result, the EU often looks like a resourceful bystander rather than a powerful arbiter in this eternal conflict.

We discussed the EU’s leverage (or lack thereof) in the Middle East with Kat Bollongaro, managing editor of Europe at MLX, Sven Biskop, director of the “Europe in the World” program at The Royal Egmont Institute for International Relations and professor at Ghent University . , and Sandra Pasarić, project officer at the Martens Center for European Studies.

The panelists had slightly differing views about what Europe’s support should mean for Israel:

“Israel’s long-term strategy has completely failed because it behaves like a colonial power,” Biscop said. “Belgium, my country, has been a colonial power. We gave up our colonies because we realized that, in the end, we could only maintain them in a permanent phase of war. This should also be made clear to Israel.”

“It was a very good sign that Roberta Metzola and Ursula von der Leyen were among the first world leaders to visit the kibbutz closest to the Gaza border,” Pasarić said.

“The EU unanimously decided to side with Israel. Israel has the right to defend itself.”

The panelists also discussed the political situation in Spain, as Pedro Sánchez returns to power thanks to a deal between his socialists and Catalan separatists.

His decision to accede to some of the demands of pro-independence parties has proven deeply divisive.

They made their support for his new government dependent on the amnesty of hundreds of people who participated in the illegal referendum to secede from Spain.

Critics argue – vehemently – that Sanchez’s government will now be at the mercy of the country’s traitors.

The conservative opposition in Madrid raged over the foul – and so did thousands of people in the streets.

Is Sanchez’s move a threat to the rule of law?

