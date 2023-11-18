Brussels, my love? EU capitals link national interests with climate goals

Brussels, my love? In this edition of , we discuss rumors of the financial sector being left out of corporate sustainability rules and examine EU proposals to tackle online child exploitation.

Our guests this week were Elisabeth Kuyper, Associate Director of the European Policy Centre, Michael Hoogeven, Dutch MEP for European Conservatives and Reformists, and Isabelle Schoeman, Deputy Secretary General of the European Trade Union Confederation.

With the European elections approaching, Brussels is busy discussing various European Commission proposals with EU ambassadors, with the aim of completing them before the European Parliament elections next year. A directive under discussion this week, known as the ‘Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive’, aims to hold large companies accountable for protecting human rights in labor and their impact on the environment.

NGOs welcome the prospect of EU-level corporate responsibility rules and say they are a necessary measure in the face of the worsening climate crisis.

Elizabeth Kuiper said, “We have no choice but to make this a reality.” “Businesses have no choice as we are already seeing climate change impacting their businesses.”

However, businesses and entrepreneurs are concerned that the law could hinder Europe’s global competitiveness. Dutch MEP Michael Hoogeven, a member of the European Conservatives and Reformists, with a background in banking, expressed concern that the measures would place an undue burden on the European economy.

“Businesses have to follow these rules and regulations,” Hoogeveen said. “They have to report. They have to hire consultants. They have to hire audit firms. They have to hire law firms.”

Several EU states, including Spain and Italy, are seeking to exclude the financial sector from the directive, a move that has been opposed by Isabelle Schoeman, deputy secretary general of the European Trade Union Confederation.

“Justice has to be a part of respecting businesses,” said Showman, “and there is no business outside the law.”

Another item discussed in this week’s edition was the safety of children on the Internet.

This week MEPs on the Civil Liberties Committee voted in favor of new legislation designed to fight the spread of child sexual abuse material and grooming activities on the internet.

This law has reignited the debate over the balance between regulation of the Internet and protection of the privacy rights of its users.

“I think the European Parliament has done a very good job here,” Hoogeven said. “Dealing with child abuse material is obviously very important. But we don’t want to be subject to mass surveillance.”

