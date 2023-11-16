The European Commission announced on Wednesday that it is approving the use of the controversial chemical glyphosate across the EU for another decade after member states failed to reach agreement.

Advertisement

“The Commission, on the basis of the comprehensive safety assessment carried out by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) together with EU Member States, will now proceed with the renewal of the approval of glyphosate for a further period. 10 years, subject to certain new conditions and restrictions,” it Said in a statement.

“These restrictions include a ban on pre-harvest use as a desiccant and the requirement for certain measures to protect non-target organisms,” it says.

The EU’s executive was given the power to approve its own proposal after member state experts failed on Wednesday morning. for the second timeTo reach a qualified majority for or against the plan first presented in September.

It came after EFSA said in a July assessment that it found “no significant areas of concern” for renewal of use after December 15.

However, the decision to use glyphosate on a national level remains in the hands of each individual government.

Glyphosate is an herbicide that was introduced in the 1970s and was used to eliminate weeds that invade agricultural crops and public spaces. It has been a source of controversy since the World Health Organization’s cancer agency concluded in 2015 that it is probably carcinogenic to humans.

In its latest communique, the Commission reiterated that EFSA examined 16,000 published studies, of which 2,000 were considered potentially relevant, with an additional 300 studies brought to its attention during the public consultation phase, to deliver its assessment.

But NGO Pesticide Action Network Said the Commission’s plan to automatically renew approval would violate EU pesticide law which states that the precautionary principle must be followed when there is no clear scientific consensus on a policy that is suspected of harming the public or the environment. should go.

“We are sorry that the Commission is turning its back on independent science and citizens’ concerns and planning to re-approve this dangerous herbicide for another 10 years,” said Angeliki Lisimachou, head of science and policy at Pesticide Action Network Europe. Used to be.”

He also said, “There is shocking evidence that highlights the cancer risks associated with glyphosate, as well as myriad other adverse effects.”

Another environmental NGO, the Health and Environment Alliance (HEAL), said in response that “This new failure to mobilize a majority of Member States in favor of a 10-year renewal of glyphosate demonstrates that it has become politically impossible for the State to ignore Is.” Science.”

“It is unacceptable that the Commission is still planning to proceed with its proposal considering the amount of scientific evidence of the substance’s health effects and associated suffering,” Natacha Cingotti, head of its chemicals programme, said in a statement.

Source