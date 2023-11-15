Europe’s economy will grow less than originally estimated, according to the European Commission’s latest forecast.

The European Union body on Wednesday revised down its 2023 GDP growth expectations in both the 27-member bloc and the eurozone to 0.6%, down 0.2 points from its previous summer projections.

Brussels has blamed the extremely high cost of living, weak external demand and monetary tightening by the European Central Bank, which has raised several interest rates this year.

But Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said he was optimistic about the future, especially for families.

“Over the next two years, private consumption is going to be the key growth driver, as wage growth should exceed inflation, which will increase the purchasing power of households,” Gentiloni told reporters in Brussels.

“The strong labor market is also set to contribute. The recovery in private consumption could be even stronger in the absence of expectations that high savings rates will persist over the forecast horizon.”

There was also some good news on the inflation front in Tuesday’s forecast.

Consumer prices continued their downward trend and fell to 2.9% in the euro zone in October, the lowest level in more than two years.

Just a year ago, inflation had reached 10.6%.

While the decline in the past year was mainly driven by the sharp decline in energy prices, it is now widespread across all main consumption categories.

However, Maria Demertzis, a senior fellow at Brussels-based economic think tank Bruegel, said there are still economic headwinds to be noted in 2024.

“Those countries that are very energy-dependent or were energy-dependent on Russia and actually have very energy-intensive economies, they are bearing the biggest costs,” Demertzis told Euronews.

“And here, of course, I’m thinking about Germany. Germany really is the engine of the EU and if Germany is not growing, the rest of Europe will feel the impact.”

For the first time, the Commission’s autumn economic forecast includes Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova and Ukraine, which were granted candidate status by the EU last year.

All three posted promising numbers, with the Ukrainian economy showing remarkable resilience in 2023.

