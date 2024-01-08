Brussels approves German state aid for Northvolt battery plant to avoid losing investment to US

Swedish battery maker Northvolt is to receive €902 million in German state aid, as Brussels makes the first use of more flexible state aid rules to prevent investment being diverted away from Europe.

Advertisement

The European Commission announced on Monday that it had allowed German state aid allowed Northvolt to build a gigafactory producing battery cells used in electric vehicles (EVs) in the city of Heide, Schleswig-Holstein, with an investment of €2.5 billion.

It is the first time the bloc is using ‘matching aid’, an extraordinary measure adopted in March that allows EU states to provide larger amounts of aid to companies when there is a risk of diverting investment from Europe. .

Without the move, Northvolt would have shifted its investments to the US to benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the Biden administration’s lucrative green subsidy plan that provides generous tax breaks and rebates for green technology made in the US. Provides.

The ‘matching aid’ rule is part of the EU’s response to curbing industrial migration across the Atlantic Ocean.

“Matching aid is a new facility we are using (…) to ensure that if companies are offered aid in other jurisdictions, they can take the investment if there is a Member State willing. Aid can be matched to places in Europe, to develop technology in Europe, to locate jobs in Europe,” said the bloc’s competition chief Margrethe Vestager, who announced the approval alongside German Vice Chancellor Robert Habach. .

“We consider it a market failure that there is a complete lack of investment in batteries in Europe,” Vestager said. He said the decision “paves the way for strong growth in the battery industry.”

Habach described the decision as “a big announcement for Germany”, assuring that Northvolt had chosen Heide as a strategic location due to the availability of renewable energy that would power its operations.

“They not only want green mobility, but they also want green production of green mobility,” Habeck said. “And I think this tells a story for the future of European industries. We need a more robust industry for new sectors – semiconductors, batteries, electrolysis, hydrogen –.”

The €902 million in German state aid will include €700 million in direct grants and €202 million in guarantees. Northvolt says it will begin production in 2026 and reach full capacity in 2029.

The European Commission on Monday approved €2.9 billion in French state aid under a plan to support green tech production including batteries, solar panels, wind turbines and heat pumps.

The European bloc recognizes that it must rely on economic partners around the world to drive its green and digital transformation, as it lacks many critical materials and minerals used in electric batteries, semiconductors, solar panels and more. .

It seeks to increase investment in strategic projects on European soil while ‘de-risking’ its supply chains by fostering trade partnerships with like-minded global powers.

Other EU measures such as the Net Zero Industry Act and the Critical Raw Materials Act aim to grow domestic European industry and protect the economic security of the bloc.

‘Not leveling the playing field’

Pressed on whether Monday’s decision to give the first similar aid to Germany, the EU’s largest economy and industrial superpower, might send the message that the most powerful EU economies would be the first to benefit from such measures, Vestager Said: “This is one of the things we take very seriously. So one of the things we’ve examined, of course, is whether it would ‘level the playing field.’”

He said the EU executive was analyzing “the numbers” to check that approval decisions and payments did not put any EU state at a disadvantage.

Habek rejected the notion that such plans could deepen economic inequality between EU states.

“The real competition we face is not between Germany and Italy or Denmark or the Netherlands (..) it is between Europe and China and the US,” Habeck said.

“I am ready to do everything so that the internal, single market can function properly. And also so that smaller countries or countries with weaker economies, or countries with more firepower, perhaps even have the possibility of higher lending rates (…) Are,” he explained.

Advertisement

“But European solidarity also means that those who can invest, who can be part of a strong new economy, will not be viewed with distrust,” he said.

Germany is currently Suffering A decline in industrial output and a deepening recession have raised fears that its weak performance could drag down the broader EU economy.

Source: www.euronews.com