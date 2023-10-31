The Nassau County Legislature on Monday voted down County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s $4.1 billion budget for 2024 after Republicans rejected a Democratic bid to cut the property tax levy by $128 million, hire 100 additional police officers and increase staffing at the inspector general’s office. The budget was approved unanimously.

Republicans, who have a 12-7 majority, adopted their own amendment to the spending plan that covers 10 police officers, four senior officers and two assistant district attorneys.

The budget does not include any property tax increases or cuts. It increases county spending by $180 million compared to last year’s adopted budget and, along with the Republican amendment, includes hiring 30 more police officers.

Democrats had proposed using $128 million from county reserves to reduce the property tax levy, which would include about $100 million in a projected 2023 surplus due to better-than-expected sales tax receipts and unfunded pandemic aid from the American Rescue Plan Act. Were included. The plan would have resulted in a $400 reduction in county property taxes for the average family.

what to know

Nassau County Legislature County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s $4.1 billion budget for 2024 was unanimously approved Monday.

County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s $4.1 billion budget for 2024 was unanimously approved Monday. Republicans rejected The Democratic bid to cut the property tax levy by $128 million, hire 100 additional police officers and increase staffing at the Office of Inspector General.

The Democratic bid to cut the property tax levy by $128 million, hire 100 additional police officers and increase staffing at the Office of Inspector General. Republicans adopted their own The amendment includes 10 police officers, four senior officers and two assistant district attorneys.

Presiding Officer Richard J. Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park) said during a three-hour budget hearing Monday that the Democratic amendment would have thrown county finances out of balance, which featured several contentious moments.

Nassau Budget Director Andrew Persich said the county should not use its reserve funds to cover the tax cuts. As of July the county had reserves of about $1 billion.

Persich said Nassau has large financial obligations, including millions of dollars in tax refunds owed to commercial and residential property owners.

Persich said, “The bottom line is that we still owe people money, and we still need money in the budget to meet those liabilities. That’s what we’re trying to do while keeping the budget fiscally sound.” trying.” “This is going to lead to a larger structural deficit in the coming years, and that’s going to be a problem for us.”

Persich told legislators the Democratic amendment could result in less funding for positions that are currently vacant, but funded in the budget.

Persich said the amendment could reduce funding for positions in several departments: 21 members of the police department, 60 detectives and 30 employees in the district attorney’s office.

The debate became heated after Legis. Minority Leader Kevan Abraham (D-Freeport) called such characterizations a “complete lie.”

“You will have an opportunity to speak,” Nicolello said. As Abraham continued to speak, Nicolello told him he was “disorganized.”

Abraham argued that Republicans were using “scare tactics” to describe the proposed changes. “You’re saying our amendments are reducing spies [by] 60 posts?”

“Why can’t you control yourself for a few minutes?” Nicolello said to Abraham.

“I will not allow you guys to spread lies because it concerns public safety,” Abraham said. “Our budget amendments actually call for 100 additional police officers.”

Nicolello said Abraham’s math was a result of “the game you’re playing” with the budget. He said the “net effect” of the Democrats’ changes would be to cut funding for dozens of county positions.

Another Democratic proposal would have increased funding to the Office of Inspector General by about $600,000 to hire more auditors, analysts and investigative attorneys to review more of the county’s vendor contracts.

The budget will go to the county’s financial control board, the Nassau Interim Finance Authority, for final approval. Blakeman, a Republican, will sign the revised budget if NIFA approves it, according to his spokeswoman Alyssa Lark.

NIFA released a budget analysis last week that said Nassau could face a revenue shortfall of up to $71.8 million in the new fiscal year.

NIFA said Nassau is on track to have a surplus of between $72.5 million and $76.4 million this year.

NIFA officials said they are concerned about future years, when the county could face millions of dollars in sales tax shortfalls and tax certiorari payments.

The report said the county could face a deficit of nearly $200 million in 2026 and 2027.

“From my perspective, at the end of the budget process, the county has made progress and they deserve credit for that,” said NIFA President Richard Kessel, who took over the role earlier this month. “All around, things have improved, but there are storm clouds on the horizon.”

Scott Eidler covers Nassau County government and politics for Newsday. Scott has worked at Newsday since 2012 and previously covered municipal government and education.

Source: www.bing.com