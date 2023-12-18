BRP celebrates 20 years of adventure and innovation

VALCOURT, QC, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO) (NASDAQ:DOO) marks a significant milestone in its history by celebrating 20 years of adventure, innovation and growth. The adventure of BRP began on 18 December 2003, when it was launched as a standalone company. Its mission, which remains the same today, was to create new ways to move people and to redefine powersports riding experiences so that they can be measured by emotions rather than distance.

20 years of development1

BRP has experienced extraordinary growth. In 20 years, the company has tripled its global market share and become the world’s leading powersports original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Its employee base has grown from 7,500 to 23,000 in 26 countries. Revenue has grown from CAD 2.4 billion to over CAD 10 billion, and BRP now offers 8 diverse product lines covering all seasons and catering for the whole family from pure adrenaline enthusiasts to weekend adventurers.

“I have had the privilege of being President and CEO of BRP since its founding. When Bombardier decided to sell its recreational products division 20 years ago, I told all employees that this was our chance to prove to the world that we can succeed as a standalone company,” said Jose Boisjoly, Chairman and CEO of BRP. “Today, one in three powersports products sold in the world bears the BRP logo. We took bold risks to provide the best experience for our rider communities across all of our product lines.”

BRP has established itself as an innovative company by challenging industry norms. From the Ski-Doo REV platform that changed the snowmobile experience, to the Sea-Doo Spark that redefined entry-level personal watercraft, to side-by-side vehicles that challenged performance and racing standards, and the Can-Am Spyder. And while shaping the three-wheeler category, BRP has consistently pushed the boundaries of technology, design and riding experience.

BRP’s global expansion, still headquartered in Valcourt, Quebec, is not limited to its products. With a network of approximately 3,000 dealers worldwide, BRP now sells its products in 130 countries. The company has strengthened its relationships with strategic partners and invested in communities around the world, from Valcourt, Quebec to Finland, Mexico and the United States. BRP’s manufacturing footprint has expanded from 7 to 14 sites worldwide.

“We grew together with BRP, we’ve been partnering for 16 years. The people at BRP listen and really try to make things better, and I think the dealer network is stronger because of that,” Johnny Said John Calogero at Powersports. “The innovative products they continue to bring are rejuvenating our industry and helping businesses grow. It just keeps things exciting!”

looking to the future

BRP is focused on the future. The company is committed to reducing its carbon footprint, and invests heavily in new technologies, expertise and innovation. Furthermore, BRP wants to become the reference for electric recreational vehicles, and aims to sell 50% of its units as electric by 2035. BRP is also exploring new markets – such as urban mobility – and intends to strengthen its position in the maritime industry. ,

BRP celebrates two decades while staying true to its core values: passion, drive, ingenuity and trust. Driven by adventure, the company continues to share unique experiences with the world while adhering to its commitment to inclusivity and fighting against bullying.

“Behind these twenty years of growth are, first of all, our people. They are people of heart, ingenuity and passion, ready to face the challenges of our industry and eager to innovate. Our employees are our are the foundation of the culture, which we call “yellow blood” after the color of Joseph-Armand Bombardier’s first snowmobile. I would like to thank them sincerely, says José Boisjoly. “I would also like to express my gratitude to our dealers around the world Want to express. Their enthusiasm and commitment to our products has played a vital role in our worldwide success. Finally, I would like to thank our customers. They are at the center of everything we do, and they are what inspires us to push the boundaries of innovation.”

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information, including statements regarding the Company’s plans for the future, such as its electrification journey and any goals and timelines related thereto, and its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and develop new technologies, expertise and innovations. Its intention to invest substantially in, as well as statements relating to untapped markets and its position in the maritime industry and other statements that are not historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws. Forward-looking statements are generally defined by terminology such as “may”, “will”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “plans”, “intends”, Identified by use. “trends”, “signals”, “estimates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “outlook”, “forecasts”, “projects”, “likely” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these terms or other comparable Word or phrase. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on a number of assumptions, both general and specific. BRP cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although considered reasonable at the time, subject to greater uncertainty. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may materially differ from the outlook or any future results of the actual results or performance of BRP or the powersports or marine industry. Can vary from. performance implied by such statements. Further details and description of these and other factors are set forth in BRP’s Annual Information Form dated March 22, 2023.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats, built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intense consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems Are. Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP opens up exciting adventures and provides access to experiences in a variety of playgrounds. The company complements its product range with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to completely customize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines and exploring new low voltage and human-assisted product categories. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10 billion in more than 130 countries and a global workforce of approximately 23,000 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

,

1 All figures in the press release are as of July 31, 2023

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brp-celebrate-20-years-of-adventures-and-innovation-302018226.html

Source BRP Inc.

Source: www.bing.com