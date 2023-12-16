Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is being investigated over Berkshire Hathaway bribery claims

nfl

Published on Dec 15, 2023, 5:48pm ET

Brown’s owner Jimmy Haslam is being investigated by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway over claims he attempted to bribe Pilot Travel Center employees to boost profits this year with the intention of reaching a higher sales price for the business.

Bloomberg reported earlier this week that a lawyer for Pilot revealed that Haslam is being investigated by federal prosecutors during the hearing of a civil lawsuit between Haslam and Berkshire.

Berkshire began its acquisition of Pilot, a chain of truck stops and gas stations, in 2017 and currently owns 80 percent of the company.

The Haslam family has an annual option to sell the remaining 20 percent of Pilot based on a valuation of 10 times the previous year’s EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes), a common measure of profitability.

Although this seems pretty straightforward, there are differences between the two sides based on accounting methods and different incentives.

According to a Bloomberg report, federal prosecutors are investigating whether Jimmy Haslam paid bribes to Pilot executives to increase profits. getty images

In the short term, Berkshire would prefer profits and thus the required purchase price would be lower, while the Haslam family would want the opposite.

Haslam, the son of Pilot founder Jim Haslam, did not respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment about the apparent federal investigation, but his lawyers strongly denied the claims when they first surfaced.

“We have called Berkshire’s allegations a wild invention in our protest,” Anita Reddy, a lawyer for the Haslam family, said earlier this month, according to the Associated Press. “I don’t think we could have been more clear that we dispute them. And if Berkshire has any doubts, we think they are false and we intend to defeat them no matter what the court orders.

Warren Buffett on CNBC in 2016. Via NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

The AP previously reported that Berkshire had alleged that Haslam tried to pay millions of dollars in bribes to “at least 15” Pilot executives to win more profits at the company in 2023.

More welcome news for Haslam is that prosecutors in the civil case ruled that Berkshire’s bribery claims were not relevant to the case, according to Yahoo Finance.

The Haslam family filed the original lawsuit and alleged that Berkshire was skimming profits.

Berkshire Hathaway began purchasing Pilot in 2017. HUM Images/Universal Images Gru

Pilot faced trouble last decade when it was discovered that the chain had systematically left high-volume trucking customers out of their promised fuel rebates.

The company was forced to pay $92 million in criminal penalties.

Haslam denied knowledge of the plan and was not prosecuted for it.

Earlier this year, Haslam purchased a 25 percent stake in the Milwaukee Bucks from New York financier Mark Leary.

load more…

{{#isDisplay}}{/isDisplay}}{{#isAniviewVideo}} {/isAniviewVideo}}{{#isSRVideo}} {/isSRVideo}}

Copy URL to share

Source: nypost.com