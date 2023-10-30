Brother stuck to his dream of becoming an entrepreneur

Matt and Josh Stephens have been inventing things since childhood in hopes of becoming small business owners, but eventually one of their ideas stuck.

He is now co-owner of Sticker Blitz, a company that started small but has grown to be named one of the Top 50 Companies to Watch and the Best Small Businesses in Michigan.

And they’re still 20 years old.

“We’re kind of a unique case,” said Matt, who is 28 and the older of the two. “We both wanted to be entrepreneurs.”

“We had a lot of projects going on. When we were 14 and 16 we made a nerdy phone app (Knotster) that taught you how to tie all kinds of knots,” said Matt, who knew its value having been a Boy Scout at the time.

Marissa Kinney, one of 40 people employed by Sticker Blitz, sorts out sticker orders that range from batches of 10 to orders of 10,000 and more. Gina Joseph – The Macomb Daily

He also had the support of his parents, Ken and Lori Stephens. They pledged $150 to get it into the App Store and although they didn’t make much money, their invention showed them what they could do together.

So, he stuck to his plan and earned a degree after high school to fulfill his dream.

“We decided we were both going to get degrees in computer science,” said Josh, who graduated from Wayne State University and lives in Macomb. However, Frayser resident Matt changed his major to visual communications, which ultimately proved beneficial for the company he has been running since 2020.

Matt and Josh don’t remember what sparked the idea for the company, except that the stickers are everywhere.

I love my dogs.

Laugh more, worry less.

Runners are friends who go the extra mile.

“Stickers are not a new concept,” Matt said.

The first postage stamp, invented in 1839, is actually a sticker and some historians argue that the Egyptians were using papyrus (paper) and adhesives long before that. Matt’s favorite memory is of the suitcase that George Bailey carried in the 1946 film ‘It’s a Wonderful Life?’ I met my old boss.” It was covered in stickers that a traveler could collect from around the world.

Marissa Kinney of Detroit, among the 40 people employed by Matt and Josh, can also attest to the stickers’ impact. “My favorite is ‘Please be aware of my child having autism.’” said Kinney, who has a child with autism and can appreciate what the message does to others.

“We’ve seen stickers for just about everything you can imagine,” Matt said.

However, when he and Josh started looking into the business they discovered that while there were many companies selling stickers, there weren’t a lot of good options for consumers, including fast turnaround, decent pricing, and no minimum limits.

Matt said, “It was just another thing we tried, only this time he not only had the desire to make it work but also the skills, including Josh’s proficiency in computer software.

“I built the first version of the website (stickerblitz.com),” Josh said.

He then set to work creating a software program for proofing, so that a customer could place an order online and see the proof within 30 minutes, also speeding up the delivery process to the customer. They then perfected the process so the program could print a handful of stickers or 500,000 stickers.

Today they produce approximately 2 million stickers per month.

Customers range from individuals who want to express their joy, anger or passion, to corporations that need promotional stickers or product labels that not only look good but will last for years to come.

“We worked really hard to get the best product possible,” said Matt, noting that their stickers are made of both vinyl and plastic making them more durable and great.

Josh agreed.

“These stickers are rated for five to 10 years,” Josh said. “One of our customers in Florida said the last sticker he purchased faded after a year and a half.”

Since launching Sticker Blitz, they have moved from a 15,000-square-foot warehouse to a 35,000-square-foot building in Warren, the town where they grew up, which was once owned by Art Van Furniture before it filed for bankruptcy. Was designed to serve as a corporate office. , To accomplish their objective the brothers removed part of the chambers to provide space for their printers. Then, they donated all the removed office equipment to a non-profit organization.

Sticker Blitz is a dream come true for the Stephens brothers.

But rest assured, this is probably just the beginning for these determined siblings.

“We are very excited but we have seen this success before. We are really aiming and preparing to tackle other products in the printing industry,” Matt said. “Our goal is to make an impact and disrupt the current structure of the industry.”

For more information visit stickerblitz.com

