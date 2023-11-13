Brother-sister duo reshaping the world of trading cards

CEO Harry Reynolds and sister Katie expect 4,000 guests for the company’s biggest event yet. Photo: London Card Show

“People can’t believe that a little piece of cardboard can have such crazy value,” says Harry Reynolds, sole founder and CEO of the London Card Show, Europe’s largest trading card show in the world. There is a show.

They include her skeptical parents as well as former employer, Barclays (BARC.L), who felt she was an extra hassle when Reynolds took two days off to set up her early shows. Used to be.

“They weren’t too surprised. He did his research and couldn’t believe there were so many card collectors in Britain,” says the former investment banker, smiling.

“But I had a very good relationship with the Barclays boss. He told me, ‘If you don’t do this, you may regret it.’ ‘And if things don’t go according to plan, we’ll call you back.’

Reynolds ran his first show in July 2021 from a community hall with 10 tables and 40 attendees. Since then, his company’s growth and trajectory have been “pleasant”.

Since the pandemic, the trading card community has grown from a niche hobby to a multimillion-dollar industry, with eBay reporting a 113% increase in trading card sales in Europe in 2021 alone. Photo: London Card Show (Kevin Lake)

Their tenth quarterly event at Sandown Park Racecourse this month features the largest volume of trading cards ever in the UK, with 550 tables showcasing everything from popular Pokemon to baseball and Disney trading cards.

“Interest and demand is at a peak, demand is higher than ever before and so we’re giving people what they want,” says Reynolds.

Reynolds was initially a one-man band conducting research and online meetings with US clients in addition to his full-time banking role. That is until last August when he took a “leap of faith” and left Barclays.

In May he appointed his older sister Katie Hughes as director of marketing and communications, having previously spent six years as European marketing director at Hard Rock Café.

Reynolds says of the brother-sister dynamics, “We used to fight when we grew up but since then we’ve become fantastically close.” “Our family had doubts that it would work but we have now proved them wrong.

The company’s 10th event features a wide range of elements including a VR Zone, Creator Studio, Kids Zone and the London Card Show Stage. Photo: London Card Show (Kevin Lake)

“We both want the same thing and she wants it to grow at a fantastic rate and for that I am really grateful. People say don’t work with family, but the passion we both have for this brand has created a strong bond and we work brilliantly together.

For the London Card Show, exhibitor tables sold out in 15 minutes. “It was quite emotional at that demand, the support we have is like nothing I’ve seen before in the industry,” admits Reynolds, who is expecting about 4,000 attendees over the weekend.

As well as the UK, there is a strong presence of collectors from across the continent, including Germany, Finland, Italy and France for its family-oriented, inclusive nature. The success of the UK scene has also led to the emergence of 15 competitive shows, albeit on a smaller scale.

The London Card Show’s focus on innovative marketing has included a 7% participation rate, doubling of event attendance and vendor tables in just one year. Photo: London Card Show (Kevin Lake)

Reynolds says communication and building trust has been key to business growth. He added, “That’s why the show is what it is today.”

“We have been very consistent, we have been open and we do what we do very well. We could have moved faster than before but we wanted to walk before we could run.”

Reynolds’ journey into the world of trading cards began during his student days when his interest in closing a market gap led him to turn a £10 investment into an impressive £10,000.

He quickly rose to prominence on YouTube and TikTok and became known for the lucrative trading card mystery boxes he sent to subscribers. This has led to in-person events and last year the company won a UK Card Show Award.

Reynolds says: “As a UK entrepreneur, people have a lot of opinions. When it was growing, there were people with me who now have a different mentality. You just have to stay in your lane, keep moving forward and grow as a business.

“Collecting cards may be considered silly, but at the show you can be who you are and not be judged. And that’s the best thing about running the show. You can look around and everyone is happy, in a safe place and doing what they love. In my view this is priceless.”

