Let’s learn to love Lake Street as much as suburban Rotarians love Lake Street.

Three years ago, when Lake Street burned and Minneapolis went into mourning, Rotary clubs across the metro stepped in to help. And they stayed. Still helping out, now they hope their neighbors will see the same thing they see in this vibrant commercial corridor that is home to many of the small family businesses that work so hard.

“Once you get down to Lake Street, you realize it’s not a scary place at all. In fact, it’s a really welcoming place,” said Suzanne Kochevar, president of N-Visioneering Inc. in Excelsior.

During those terrible days in May 2020, she was a half-hour west on Lake Street, watching the news from her couch. But her heart was with Minneapolis, and she wanted to help. She found many other members of the Rotary Club of Lake Minnetonka-Excelsior who felt the same way.

She sat last week at the First Independence Bank on Lake Street, one of several new businesses in a 5-mile business corridor running through the center of Minneapolis. Outside the window was Lake Street in all its beauty and complexity — gorgeous street murals, a bustling renovated Target store, homeless people camping under the Hiawatha underpass, the broken-down husk of the Third Precinct.

The meeting included some of the businesses that have worked with the Rotary Community Core @ Lake Street project.

Midori’s Floating World Café. Diamond’s Home Health Care. Post Plus. Qatar River Restaurant & Bakery. Los Andes Latin Bistro. Mama Sheila’s House of Soul Restaurant and Museum. Small family businesses built this country. The kind of businesses that have operated on Lake Street for generations.

For three years, a network of Metro Rotary Club volunteers worked to help small businesses recover from the pandemic that shuttered their businesses and the riots that blighted their streets. They nailed plywood on windows, helped small business owners deal with the maze of grants and paperwork, and most importantly, connected Lake Street businesses to each other.

You don’t have to live in Minneapolis to love Minneapolis. You don’t even have to like Minneapolis for Lake Street to be successful.

Lake Street needs us now. They need customers to come back.

But because Lake Street couldn’t catch a break, the street was once again filled with smoke and bad memories on Friday. Everyone’s least favorite Kmart – that abandoned wreck that had been haunting Nicolet’s for decades – burned down.

Then on Saturday, because you can’t keep down Lake Street, it was time for the 2023 Taco Tour. Courtesy of the Latino Economic Development Center, fleets of food trucks were ready to fill the street, along with mariachi bands and a hungry crowd. Your weekly reminder that Lake Street is always worth a visit.

Millions of dollars in donations poured into Lake Street, along with federal, state and city aid. But many small businesses needed help finding that help.

“It was hard, going month after month, trying to pay all the employees, trying to pay all the bills,” said Guillermo Quito, whose family restaurant, Los Andes Latin Bistro, recently opened at 607 W. Lake. I had shifted to my new house. St. when the pandemic broke out and then rioters broke into the restaurant.

“As owners we did not receive a single check for at least 10 months,” said Quito, who owns Los Andes with his brother Christian and brother-in-law Victor Pacheco. “Just to make sure that our employees are getting paid, just to make sure that the business is up and running.”

His friends in the Rotary Club connected him to resources, he held meetings in Los Andes, he advertised the restaurant in Rotary publications and invited the mayor of Minneapolis for a meal. Every time he learned of a new resource, Quito would share it with other immigrant-owned businesses in the neighborhood.

Eight Rotary clubs worked with nine Lake Street businesses, connecting them with outside assistance and each other. This is how the Quito family learned that goat was a popular ingredient in many African dishes. Which gave him the opportunity to introduce some of his neighbors to the specialties of Los Andes – seco de chivo – A delicious Ecuadorian goat stew.

“We’re trying to help revitalize Lake Street and this part of our community. It’s very important to our business,” said Lynette Lys, registered nurse with Diamonds Home Health Care Inc., which operates across the street. Located in a shopping complex. East Third Zone.

“We want to be part of the solution,” he said. “I live in Minneapolis and I’m proud of Minneapolis, and I want to get back to a safe and proud community that we can showcase.”

