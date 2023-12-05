From a local pizzeria that recently began accepting Dogecoin to rising commissions to add to a giant mural of images based on the non-fungible token, this year’s rebound in the cryptocurrency market is creating a buzz in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Is.

The neighborhood, which is also home to a bathhouse that uses heat from a crypto-mining rig to heat its pool and a gym where the price of Bitcoin is regularly hand-written on the wall, looks somewhat brick-like. And mortar has turned into a proxy for the mood of a market that is famous for being bullish as well as bearish.

After a major downturn last year, digital-asset prices are rising again — and so is the sentiment among Williamsburg artists, techies and small-business owners who have a vested interest in the market.

“I’m just trying to get ready for the next boom season,” said Erdem Tezeren, a barista at the Turkish coffee shop Lion Milk, who co-founded Caffeinated Lions, a membership program based on non-fungible tokens. Digital assets are most commonly associated with artwork and collectibles that reside on crypto blockchains.

As the crypto industry is slowly but surely making a comeback from last year’s collapse amid optimism that U.S. regulators will finally approve exchange-traded funds that directly hold Bitcoin, Tezran and many others in Williamsburg in particular Focusing on the potential of the NFT market.

According to data from DappRadar, between January 2022 and July 2023, monthly trading volume for NFTs decreased by 81%. Things looked better in October as monthly volumes increased 32% from September, the first increase this year. Still, the monthly inflows of more than $405 million are a tiny fraction of the industry’s peak, which peaked at $17 billion last year, according to DappRadar. Yet the recent uptick has been enough to re-energize both collectors and artists in the neighborhood.

Tzeren said that over the past few months, the Lion Milk team has been working on launching NFT merchandise to promote both the membership program and the coffee shop, which is already known for its NFT galleries displayed on its walls. Lion Milk, located at the corner of North 6th and Roebling Streets, began selling Ape Water from Web3 company Ape Beverages in October and has tentative plans to introduce more Bored Ape Yacht Club IP products soon.

Shop co-founder Izer Saporta began integrating NFTs into the café in October 2021. Since then, the shop has hosted events for Bored Ape and Moonbirds NFT holders as well as Wagumi DAO members. In late September, Lions Milk held an AppCoin Creators and Bored IP meetup, which was attended by approximately 40 influencers and enthusiasts. Noting the growing crowds at NFT events held at Lions Milk over the past few months, Saporta described the event as a “full house.”

Williamsburg’s most public display of digital-art tokens can be found a few blocks down Roebling Street: a massive mural of NFTs that runs the length of a three-story apartment building. The paintings of over 130 NFT images are the work of graffiti artist Lorenzo Masnah, who was commissioned for his first piece two years ago.

The wall became popular after Web3 teacher Make Zilla and Bored Ape Yacht Club both shared photos and videos of it online. Soon after, Masna said he had received additional requests from Matt Hall and John Watkinson, creators of the NFT collection Crypto Punks, and Nick Johnson, lead developer of the Ethereum Name Service (ENS), a domain-naming system. Ethereum blockchain.

Massena visited Williamsburg again last month to paint new images on the wall to celebrate its two-year anniversary. So far, he has received commissions for more than a dozen new works – a number that continues to grow and has inspired him to plan a return to Williamsburg in the spring.

“As the market goes up, I’m seeing more interest in the wall,” Masnah said. “Now every two days someone asks me about commission.”

Over the past two months, Masna and the team at Lion Milk have been considering purchasing property on Grand Avenue across the wall, which would serve as a gathering place for the NFT community – a mix of digital and physical art, merchandise, and Web 3 gaming. Will be filled with. ,

Even businesses that existed before NFTs came into existence are joining the crypto hype. Williamsburg Pizza, founded in 2012, began accepting Dogecoin at its Williamsburg and East Village locations just a few weeks ago. The move comes a month after the company decided to launch a blockchain-based loyalty program featuring NFT membership cards, which currently has over 277 active users.

Aaron McCann, co-founder of the pizza joint, describes himself as a “blockchain enthusiast.” Over the past two years, Williamsburg Pizza has sponsored events for crypto companies like Chainlink, DotConnector, and Dart Studios.

“We offer pizza in some of those circles just because we want to learn more about that area,” McCann said.

Still, despite what appears to be a bullish first for the NFT market, not everyone expects this momentum to last. Sarah Gheorghelas, a researcher at DappRadar, attributes the increased demand for NFTs to the rise in prices of Ether tokens and the holiday season.

“With Christmas coming soon, NFTs are on the rise,” Gheorghelas said. “Retail buyers will want to buy them as gifts. NFTs are typically seen as a luxury item when you have money to spend.

Gherghelas also pointed to the guilty pleas of Binance Holdings and its former CEO Changpeng Zhao to money-laundering and US sanctions violations, in addition to recent layoffs at NFT companies OpenSea and Yuga Labs, as examples of the problems plaguing Web3. As proof of. Industry.

Bull run or not, crypto fans are making their presence felt in Williamsburg, whether it’s the price of Bitcoin written on a chalk gym wall, or the GHOST Williamsburg personal-training business using the Web3-friendly xyz website domain.

Even a bathroom in Williamsburg touches the crypto world. Jason Goodman co-founded Bathhouse in 2019 and two years later, as a “fun side project,” he decided to power the pool using Bitcoin mining rigs. The spa repurposes the excess heat generated from Bitcoin mining, which uses powerful computers that consume significant amounts of electricity, to earn revenue by validating Bitcoin transactions.

According to Goodman, with nine mining rigs running 24/7, Bathhouse earns just under a full bitcoin per year, or about $39 000 at current prices. By the end of the year, the team plans to open a new location in Manhattan’s Flatiron district that will be even hotter than Bitcoin mining. Although Goodman said he didn’t start mining Bitcoin to get rich or attract crypto enthusiasts, he acknowledged that Williamsburg residents would be interested.

“There’s probably a demographic overlap between people who live in Williamsburg — people who are well educated, and people in the creative industries who are independent thinkers,” Goodman said. “It makes sense that people here are interested in crypto.”

“Silicon Valley got a little crowded,” said Daniel Lynch, a former Brooklyn resident and head of MetaMask Institutional Partnerships. “There’s that synthesis in Williamsburg, ‘I want to build an app, and I want to be stable, but I also don’t want to have to wear a suit every day.’”

With Bitcoin trading at a nearly 19-month high and signs of an NFT revival emerging, hope is rising in Williamsburg that those suits will be hanging in closets well beyond that.

