Brooklyn-based rideshare Revel to end moped sharing in NYC and San Francisco

Published on November 5, 2023, 9:27 pm ET

Revel has been driving his moped on the streets of New York City and San Francisco this month.

The Brooklyn-based rideshare company announced it is ending its flagship moped rental program to focus on its EV operations after a decline in its scooter ridership.

The tech company — which started as an app-based moped share program in Bushwick in 2018 — will take its fleet of 3,000 electric two-wheelers off the roads by November 18, a Revel spokesperson said.

Revel CEO and co-founder Frank Reeg announced the pilot program in an email to all employees on Friday, Robert Familiar told The Post.

According to a copy of the email obtained by TechCrunch, Reg said they made the decision because “service has become strained and ridership is not what it used to be”.

Instead, Revel will focus on its electric vehicle taxis and charging businesses, the CEO said.

Just two days before the announcement, the company unveiled its third “Superhub” EV fast charging station with 14 charging plugs in Queens. It also operates two “superhub” stations in Brooklyn. It is also developing stations in the Bay Area, the person familiar said.

The rideshare app began offering Tesla taxis in NYC in the summer of 2021 and now has a fleet of 500 EVs, including both Tesla and Kia Nears, offering rides in the five boroughs and parts of Northern New Jersey.

The following year, Revel withdrew its moped sharing from the Washington, DC and Miami markets. Now, exiting New York City and San Francisco means the end of the program entirely.

Revels’ ubiquitous blue scooters were also stopped for a month in the Big Apple in 2020 after three people died on mopeds in just 10 days. They were allowed back on the city streets after increased safety guidance and instructions.

As TechCrunch reports, its moped ridership dropped nearly 30% year-on-year from peak summer ridership in both cities, making it no longer a sustainable business asset.

According to the outlet, Revel plans to send the decommissioned scooters to recycling facilities in both regions over the next two weeks.

With the end of the program, about 67 employees in the moped operations division will be laid off, though they will be eligible for severance packages, the outlet reported.

