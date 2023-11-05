Brooklyn-based Revel to shut down its moped business

Revel mopeds will soon be a thing of the past on the streets of New York City.

After five years, the Brooklyn-based company announced on Friday that it will stop operating its bright blue two-wheelers, which once numbered in the thousands, on November 18.

“In short order, ridership reached a low point, making it impossible to operate the moped for another season,” Revel spokesperson Bobby Familiar told Gothamist.

The news was first reported by TechCrunch, which said Revel would also be laying off 67 employees.

According to Familiar, the company will now turn its focus to “an all-EV, all-employee rideshare service combined with public fast charging stations.”

Revel launched in 2018, operating with a small fleet of electric mopeds out of its Bushwick storefront. But it quickly expanded into other markets, including San Francisco, Miami and Washington, DC, and at one point had 3,000 mopeds in its five boroughs and a similar number spread across its other markets.

However, demand slowed significantly in 2022, forcing the company to exit some markets. Currently, Revel mopeds are only available in San Francisco and New York.

Revel briefly suspended its New York City operations in July 2020 following the deaths of two riders, though New Yorkers were once again able to rent the ubiquitous blue moped just over a month after the company implemented stricter safety measures. Had become capable.

The company said it is expanding into other areas, including rideshare service and the development of “superhubs” for charging electric vehicles. Revel cut the ribbon on a 24-hour charging station at Queens Plaza in Long Island City on Nov. 1. which brought together company executives and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.

“We’re bringing similar public infrastructure to the South Bronx, Harlem, Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn and Queens next year,” the acquaintance said. “Those stations will be particularly useful for electric rideshare drivers under the city’s new Green Rides initiative.”

In his letter Announcing the closure of Revel’s moped business to riders on Friday, CEO and co-founder Frank Riegg said that in New York, “we have 500 EVs driven by more than 1,500 employee drivers delivering rides across all five boroughs.” Are.”

Mopeds, Reg said, “are a big part of Revel’s story and have offered a fun way to get around the city.”

“We are grateful to all of you who have been on this journey with us,” he said.

Source: gothamist.com