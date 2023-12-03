by Scott Murdoch

SYDNEY, Dec 4 (Reuters) – The outcome of Brookfield Consortium’s $10.6 billion bid for Australia’s Origin Energy will be officially known on Monday, capping a year-long effort by investors to buy the country’s biggest electricity retailer. Expect to be rejected.

Origin’s largest shareholder, A$300 billion ($198.36 billion) pension fund AustralianSuper, has said it will reject the A$9.39 per share offer.

AustralianSuper owns about 17% of Origin, which should be enough to block a bid that requires at least 75% support from votes cast at an investor meeting in Sydney.

Origin said on 23 November, when the vote was postponed after the consortium lodged an amended proposal, that proxy votes showed the bid would have failed to win if the meeting had gone ahead.

Origin shares closed at A$8.19 on Friday, the lowest in almost nine months.

“The market has already anticipated the bid failing and the stock is largely priced fairly in our view, so I don’t expect much of an impact if the bid fails,” said Morningstar analyst Adrian Atkins.

“If the Brookfield consortium comes back with an unfavorable off-market offer, the share price could rise.”

Brookfield Australia’s head of renewable energy and transition Luke Edwards said on Friday that if the deal is rejected the consortium would need to consider whether the new government’s plans to reshape energy markets affected Origin’s value. Has had a negative impact on his outlook about.

“We will undertake this work before considering whether to proceed with a proposal to acquire Origin Energy or the Origin Energy Markets business,” he said.

Origin did not respond to a request for comment ahead of the vote.

The company’s board last week rejected the Brookfield consortium’s revised back-up bid, which the energy firm said was too complex and overly conditional. ($1 = 1.5124 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Jamie Freed)

