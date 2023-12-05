Brookfield significantly underreported emissions: advocacy group report

TORONTO – Advocacy groups say Brookfield Corp. is significantly underreporting its carbon emissions, while the company’s transition investment chief Mark Carney stresses the importance of increased disclosures.

The investment by Canada’s largest private equity investor is 13 times more than what Brookfield reported in its most recent sustainability report, the report from the Group Investors for Paris Compliance said, citing data from Private Equity Climate Risk.

The discrepancies come in part because Brookfield does not count emissions associated with Oaktree Capital Management, in which it acquired a majority stake in 2019.

The report notes that Oaktree’s stake, particularly in oil and gas, accounts for nearly half of unreported emissions, while Brookfield does not even report some emissions related to companies in which it has no controlling stake, or which are emitted by the end user.

Brookfield says the report cites emissions data that is based on unclear inputs and uses an opaque methodology that appears to run contrary to standard global reporting requirements. It also says the report misrepresents the firm’s corporate structure and presents emissions data in a way that lacks context, making it vulnerable to significant inaccuracies.

Paris Compliance investors say the company will meet its net zero commitments if it expands its own emissions reporting in the areas highlighted in the report, as well as steps up efforts other than investing in oil and gas expansion. Will create more confidence.

Carney said in an interview with Bloomberg in October that reducing a company’s carbon footprint is a fundamental driver of market value, and such measurements are becoming increasingly clear.

“Today there is increasing information about what your carbon footprint is, where it’s going, so you can tell who is part of the solution, and who is part of the problem.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BN)

canadian press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com