Brookfield Asset Management added US$26 billion of new capital in the third quarter despite troubled markets

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. BAM-T brought in $26 billion of new capital in the third quarter, boosting its fundraising capacity, while rivals have struggled to attract new money in troubled markets.

This latest influx of new money into its fund brings Brookfield’s total fundraising amount for the year to US$61 million. The driving force was the private credit partnership with Oaktree Capital Group LLC, which raised US$11 billion in the quarter. Investors are turning to private credit funds as rising interest rates have pushed up returns and U.S. banks have reined in lending.

Brookfield has been making more deals than many of its competitors in recent months, and has $102 billion available to deploy in new investments. In a letter to shareholders, Brookfield Chief Executive Officer Bruce Flatt and asset management president Connor Teskey said markets are becoming more confident about how to assess risks and price deals accordingly, and Predicted that the pace of bargaining will increase in the coming year.

“With record levels of dry powder currently at stake, we expect a very busy period of transaction activity through the end of 2024,” Mr. Flatt and Mr. Teskey wrote.

During the quarter, Brookfield closed its largest private equity fund to date, and raised US$12 billion for its sixth opportunistic fund. It also saw strong fundraising in infrastructure, raising US$3 billion for its fifth flagship infrastructure fund, bringing the total fund size to US$27 billion and showing investor demand for infrastructure assets and protection from rising inflation. Which they usually provide. ,

Income from fees increased 8 per cent to US$565 million in the quarter, with fee-bearing capital increasing 8 per cent to US$440 million over the same period.

That helped boost distributable earnings – a metric Brookfield uses to show profits that can be paid out to shareholders – to US$568 million, up from US$524 million in last year’s third quarter. was excessive.

Brookfield Asset Management’s third-quarter profit was US$494 million, or 30 US cents a share, compared with US$395 million, or 24 US cents a share, in the same quarter last year.

The proceeds from the publicly traded 25 percent stake in the asset manager – parent company Brookfield Corp. holds the remaining 75 percent of Brookfield Asset Management – ​​were US$122 million.

Brookfield declared a quarterly dividend of 32 US cents per share, unchanged from the second quarter.

Source: www.theglobeandmail.com