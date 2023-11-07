Broncos ownership makes another major investment in the team
The Walton-Penner ownership group has made no shortage of substantial investments in the Denver Broncos over the past year and a half. In addition to spending $4.6 billion to buy one of the most famous franchises in NFL history, the ownership group came in and almost immediately finalized plans for a $100 million renovation of Empower Field, which will feature one of the most famous stadiums in American pro sports. Also included was the installation of one of the larger video boards. ,
He spent $100,000 on transportation to send Colorado School of Mines students to the Division II National Championship Game. They spent $400,000 to replace the field Now! The final regular season game in the 2022–23 campaign.
Now, they are reportedly planning on one of the next biggest projects on their to-do list. In fact, apart from buying the team, this will be the biggest project in terms of total cost. The Broncos are reportedly going to spend $175 million on a brand new training facility set to open by 2026.
The source confirmed that the Broncos will build a new training facility at the current complex for the 2026 season.
The new headquarters will be funded by Walton-Penner ownership and is expected to cost $175 million, per an industry source. (by first @sbj, #9sports
News of the new facility was first reported by Sports Business Journal, but the Denver Broncos have since confirmed plans for the new facility and they include some gorgeous-looking mock-ups of how things could look.
Coming 🔜 #broncoscountry …A brand new training facility and team headquarters!
Owner and CEO Greg Penner: “Our vision is to create a new home for the Denver Broncos that reflects our values of winning and teamwork with modern Colorado design.”
This ownership group has wasted no time in making their impact on the Denver Broncos as far as possible in as many different areas as possible. This development, in particular, will be a huge benefit to players and a huge benefit to recruiting potential free agents.
When you have facilities like this, you are clearly making a significant and substantial upgrade to where players and coaches spend most of their time. It’s crazy to see behind-the-scenes videos from various college football facilities across the country, and what a difference they can make when it comes to the overall health and culture of a team.
And it’s good to have that kind of ownership back in Denver. That’s not to say the Joe Ellis and Pat Bowlen Trust haven’t made upgrades around the stadium and facilities, but the steps currently being taken by the Walton-Penner Ownership Group are in line with what we’ve come to expect from Pat Bowlen. They’re putting a big emphasis on the players, the coaches and the fans and everyone’s experience.
They know that being a world-class organization involves doing every detail in a world-class way, and this is the latest solid proof of how well they understand identifying weaknesses and making the necessary changes.
