Brominated vegetable oils found in some sour sodas could be banned

The Food and Drug Administration has proposed banning brominated vegetable oil, an ingredient found in fruit and citrus-flavored sodas, including sun drops and some store brands, over concerns of toxic effects shown in animal studies.

The agency’s decision may impact Sun Drop as well as store-brands. Orange, pineapple and citrus-flavored sodas from Giant, Food Lion, Walmart and more.

Orange, pineapple and citrus-flavored sodas from Giant, Food Lion, Walmart and more. The FDA said animal studies show “clear adverse effects” of the ingredient. Research has found that this ingredient is potentially harmful to the thyroid, liver and heart and can cause neurological problems.

Additives are used to prevent fruit flavors from separating and floating up in beverages. The FDA said many companies have already reformulated their beverages to replace brominated vegetable oils with other ingredients.

Consumers can read ingredient labels to determine whether a soda or other product contains brominated oil.

Brominated vegetable oil, or BVO, is a vegetable oil that has been modified with bromine, a natural element that can be used as an alternative to chlorine in swimming pools and has historically been used as a sedative. Was. According to the FDA, it has been used in food since the 1920s.

The FDA said it has conducted studies that “clearly show adverse health effects” in animals at levels that “closely approximate real-world exposure.” While studying the ingredient, the FDA observed potential toxic effects on rodents. In tests on animals fed food containing BVO, bromine was found to accumulate in body tissues. Research also found that BVO has toxic effects on the thyroid – a gland that produces hormones that help regulate blood pressure, body temperature, heart rate and metabolism.

“The animal and human data, including new information from recent FDA-led studies on BVO, no longer provide a basis for concluding that the use of BVO in food is safe,” the agency said.

California banned brominated vegetable oil in food along with three other food additives in October, becoming the first US state to do so. BVO is also banned in the European Union and Japan.

A 2008 study reported on a man who consumed two to four liters of soda containing BVO per day and developed fatigue, muscle control problems, memory loss, and neurological problems, leading to a diagnosis of bromism, which A rare condition caused by chronic exposure to bromine. Which in this case was caused by excessive consumption of soda.

In 2003, doctors in Ohio treated a man with swollen hands and oozing wounds. Blood tests revealed that the bromine was almost double the normal limit, after which he diagnosed a rare case of the skin condition bromoderma. The man admitted that he drank approximately eight liters of red fruity soda that contained BVO every day.

What people are saying about it:

Keurig Dr. Pepper, maker of Sun Drop soda, which contains a blend of lemon, lime and sweet orange flavors, said it was already planning to phase out the ingredient. “We are actively reformulating Sun Drops to no longer contain this ingredient and will comply with all state and national regulations,” a spokesperson said in an email.

Other citrus-flavored store-brand sodas, with names like Mountain Lighting from Walmart and Mountain Lion from Food Lion, list brominated vegetable oil in the ingredients.

The popular beverage Mountain Dew does not contain BVO. PepsiCo stopped using brominated vegetable oils in any of its beverages in 2019, a company spokesperson said in an email.

Marion Nestle, professor emeritus of nutrition, food studies and public health at NYU, said the agency’s proposed ban “should have been put in place a long time ago.”

“Why take the risk? “These things are not necessary,” said Nestle, author of “Soda Politics,” a book examining the soda industry. “Let food companies figure out healthier ways to make the food they sell.”

Joan Slavin, a professor of food science and nutrition at the University of Minnesota, who also serves on the scientific advisory board of Olipop, a prebiotic soda company, said she believes the FDA will make the right decision based on the results of the animal studies. Used to be. ,

While parents should check labels and avoid the ingredient, he also said parents who discover their children are drinking beverages containing BVO should not worry. It’s a responsible decision by the FDA, he said, but the amount in the beverage is “very low.” “Don’t worry about it, even if your child gets an orange popsicle every time you go to the store.”

