February 9, 2024
Brokerage Firm – Decrypt Says Two Bitcoin Mining Stocks Are Must Buys Ahead of Halving


Brokerage firm Bernstein recommends buying Bitcoin mining stocks to gain indirect exposure to the cryptocurrency ahead of the upcoming BTC halving.

In a research report, Bernstein analysts recommended Riot Platforms (RIOT) and CleanSpark (CLSK) as the company’s preferred choice among Bitcoin mining stocks, noting that, at Bitcoin’s current price level, “most US-listed The miners appear to be in relatively good condition.” “Even if their cost doubles after halving.”

The Bitcoin halving, which occurs approximately every four years, looks at the rewards received by Bitcoin miners for successfully completing half a block. In the next halving to be held in April 2024, the reward will be reduced from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC.

The report’s authors cite “positive ETF flow momentum, resilient BTC price action, and capacity halving by healthy miners,” saying they see the institutional narrative led by spot Bitcoin ETFs as driving demand, “we Hopefully higher prices will bring higher ETFs.” “Inflows will take us to new heights in 2024.”

CleanSpark, one of Bernstein’s recommended picks, recently announced it had purchased three Bitcoin mining facilities in Mississippi for $19.8 million in cash, increasing its capacity by 2.4 exahash per second (EH/s) before the halving. The firm also entered into agreements to acquire a mining facility under construction in Dalton, Georgia, which is expected to operate at 0.8 EH/s, involving approximately $6.9 million in further investment.

Meanwhile, Riot Platform announced plans to partner with China-based mining equipment manufacturer MicroBT with a long-term purchase agreement, under which the mining firm will purchase an initial order of 33,280 machines at a price of $21.50 per terahash, amounting to approximately $163 million. Is. With an option for 66,560 machines at the same price before the end of the year. Riot’s 400-MW Corsicana facility in Texas is scheduled to come online in March 2024, just before the shutdown.

The authors of the Bernstein report also identified Bitcoin ETF flows as an additional bullish indicator, noting that, “the overall market will lean bullish and the sensitivity should ensure a high price-high flows feedback loop.”

Edited by Stacey Elliott.

Source: decrypt.co



