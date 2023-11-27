Scottish law firm Brodies has announced a number of promotions as it prepares to implement new strategic plans through to 2027.

Stephen Goldie has been appointed as managing partner, while Lewis Shiels and Marion McInnes become new practice area leaders for disputes and banking and finance respectively.



Goldie will succeed Nick Scott as managing partner from the beginning of May.

Scott’s second term in office ends in April, as the firm’s current strategic cycle ends. He has decided to retire from partnership and law.

After apprenticing at Clifford Chance in London 32 years ago, he returned to Edinburgh and joined Brodies in 1999, becoming partner in 2001. Scott spent 20 years in management roles, as a strategic board member, as head of assets and ultimately as managing partner.

Under Scott’s leadership, Brodies opened new offices in Abu Dhabi, Inverness and London, adding over 100 partners and 800 colleagues, resulting in it becoming the first law firm headquartered in Scotland to turn over £100 million during the financial year. Recorded an annual income of over Rs. Expires on 30 April 2023.

Goldie joined the Brodies in 2002. He became partner in 2007 and took on the role of leader for the firm’s litigation practice in 2016.

Aligning with the start of the firm’s new strategic cycle, partner Shiels will step up to lead the firm’s disputes practice, while partner Marion McInnes will succeed Bruce Stephen as practice area leader for banking and finance.

Marion McInnes, new practice area leader for banking and finance at Brody’s

Scott said: “The decision I have made to step away from Brodies and the law is entirely personal and positive.

“Over the past 32 years I have worked with clients and colleagues who have shaped my career and inspired and guided me – now I plan to spend time doing some of the things I haven’t been able to do Whereas our priority is our firm and its people.

“I know that under Stephen’s leadership, progress will continue,” he added: “His focus on our associates, and his experience as a practice area leader, is something he will bring to the table during his tenure as managing partner.” “As you can bring to your new role immediately.” “It will start in May next year.”

Goldie said: “It is a privilege to be able to follow in Nick’s footsteps and have the opportunity to lead such talented colleagues as we launch our 2024 to 2027 strategic plans.

“The progress we have made as a firm under Nick’s leadership has been extraordinary – his vision and incredible optimism during a period of turmoil, coupled with our commitment to providing excellent legal services for our clients, has helped our firm and have become permanent characteristics of its people.”

Christine O’Neill, chair of Brodies, said: “As we prepare to implement our plans for the next strategic period, clients and colleagues will be impressed by the ambition and enthusiasm Stephen and Louise and Marion bring to their respective practice areas. The skills and experience gained will be equally beneficial.

“They are confident in their plans, excited by the opportunities ahead when it comes to practice areas and professional services teams, and aware of the changes to come.”

Don’t miss the latest headlines with our twice daily newsletter – Sign up for free here,

Source: www.insider.co.uk