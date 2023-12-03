Broadcom CEO orders VMWare to 'come back to the office'

On Tuesday, Broadcom closed its $69 billion acquisition of cloud computing company VMWare and began the process of integrating the two companies. noirphoto

Chip maker Broadcom has written the latest chapter in a long story of return-to-office tensions between bosses and employees.

After completing the $69 billion acquisition of cloud computing company VMWare, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan issued a direct order to his new employees on where they should work. “If you live within 50 miles of an office, you get your butt in here,” he told employees of the first remote-friendly VMware.

The comments came during a meeting hosted by Tan on Tuesday after the merger between the two companies officially closed following approval from Chinese regulators. Like many other executives, Tan cited the benefits of individual work for collaboration and company culture. “Collaboration is important and an important part of maintaining the culture with your peers, with your coworkers,” he said.

There was no word on what employees specifically thought about the mandate, but there were reports of widespread concerns regarding the merger with Broadcom. business Insider, Broadcom has a history of trouble working remotely during the pandemic, even defying California’s statewide stay-at-home orders, ordering some employees back to the office in early April 2020 I went.

In recent months, a growing amount of research has pointed to the benefits of working in person, especially when it comes to on-the-job training and career advancement. For example, proponents of remote work say it can help close the gap in promotion rates for women. And it appears that employees at least partially prefer remote work flexibility to such an extent that some would even be willing to take a 20% cut in pay to maintain the perks. However, unlike Broadcom, some companies, like Atlassian, Dropbox, and Airbnb, are committed to remote work.

Broadcom is not alone in its back-to-the-office mandate. Insurance company Farmers Group faced employee outrage after new CEO Raul Vargas reversed his predecessor’s remote work policy. In February, Amazon changed its pandemic-era remote work policy, requiring employees to be in the office at least three days a week. The ecommerce giant even told managers to consider office attendance along with other factors like job performance when evaluating whether someone should get a promotion.

Many other CEOs have opted for the carrot rather than the stick when trying to curb remote work. In KPMG’s annual CEO survey, 90% of respondents said they would reward employees who make an effort to come into the office with a “favorable assignment, pay increase or promotion.” Others have attempted to present it as a necessary sacrifice for the broader interest of the company. Jake Wood, CEO of software company Groundswell, wrote on LinkedIn this summer, “You may be able to execute your work on time and to standard in a remote environment, but what about your colleagues?” “Can they thrive in the absence of your presence, leadership, guidance?”

At Broadcom, Tan allowed remote work only in very limited cases, such as sales department employees who had to meet with customers regularly. Those who did not meet the TAN requirements would need to clear an exceptionally high bar. “Barring any other exceptions, if you want to work remotely you better learn to walk on water,” he told employees. “I’m serious.”

Throughout the meeting, Tan and VMware employees discussed how the two corporate cultures would mesh now that they were part of the same company. The return to Office, however, was not the only point of contention between VMWare and its new parent. When a VMWare employee asked whether Broadcom would support employee resource groups (ERGs), Tan again responded skeptically. “What’s that? I’m just kidding. Do you want me to be direct? That’s a different concept to me,” he said.

While Tan acknowledged that ERGs, which provide support to underrepresented employee groups, were not part of Broadcom’s culture, he said he was open to them. Broadcom did not respond to a request for comment. Luck Regarding whether this will allow VMWare employees to continue their existing ERGs.

The difficulties in integrating the two companies were compounded by what is often a harsh reality of corporate mergers. Broadcom laid off approximately 1,300 VMWare employees after the deal was completed, while VMWare President Sumit Dhawan left to become CEO of cybersecurity firm Proofpoint.

Many of Broadcom’s employees would relocate to VMware’s headquarters in Palo Alto, California, which, ironically, was largely vacant due to its long-term remote work policy. san francisco standard,

Source: fortune.com