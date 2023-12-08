Broadcom CEO expects AI windfall despite slowing sales growth

(Bloomberg) — Broadcom Inc., a chip supplier to Apple Inc. and other big tech companies, hopes the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence computing will help stave off its worst recession since 2020.

Most read from Bloomberg

Revenue from networking semiconductors used to support AI systems now accounts for 15% of the company’s total chip sales, and that share will grow to more than 25% in fiscal 2024, Broadcom said Thursday after releasing its quarterly results. Said after.

The prospect of AI growth helped appease investors, who initially sent shares down after the report was released. Broadcom’s sales are growing at the slowest pace since the early days of the pandemic, as corporate customers and telecom providers rein in their spending.

According to Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan, AI is a bright spot. Spending on the computer networks needed to support those services is expected to double, he said on a conference call. So far, fellow chipmaker Nvidia Corp has seen the biggest windfall from the AI ​​boom, which has pushed its valuation past the $1 trillion mark this year.

Tan’s comments helped shares recover after falling 3.6% in late trading. As of 6 p.m. New York time, the stock was little changed, at $922.

Revenue rose 4% to $9.3 billion in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 29. Broadcom, which recently acquired VMware Inc. Inc. for more than $60 billion, predicted its 2024 revenue would be about $50 billion when including that acquisition.

Although this number appears to be lower than the combined sales projections for both companies, Broadcom plans to separate the two VMware units. Their sales will contribute approximately $2 billion.

the story continues

For the remaining 11 months in fiscal year 2024, VMware will contribute about $12 billion to total revenue, executives said. Tan said it would take about a year to fully integrate VMware, but development would accelerate after that as the company focused on more high-value products.

In the coming year, the company expects mid- to high-single digit percentage growth in semiconductors. This is a slower pace than the last two years.

Excluding certain items, Broadcom’s profit was $11.06 per share in the fourth quarter. Analysts had predicted earnings of $10.93 per share.

Broadcom’s chip business had sales of $7.33 billion in the fourth quarter, in line with estimates. Infrastructure software revenue was $1.97 billion, compared to estimates of $1.94 billion.

Broadcom provides key components for Apple’s iPhone, Alphabet Inc. It designs custom chips for Google and is the largest supplier of networking components that direct traffic between computers in data centers.

Tan emphasized that his company’s relationship with Apple, which he calls its “North American customer,” will remain strong. He said revenue at the division that provides connectivity chips to Apple will remain flat next year.

Tan is also betting on software to maintain growth. The company completed the VMware deal last month, giving it a major stake in so-called hybrid cloud services that cater to companies that store data both in their own facilities and in external server farms.

Broadcom expects VMware integration to cost $1.3 billion by fiscal 2025, according to a filing. The chip maker is cutting jobs and has moved its headquarters from nearby San Jose to Palo Alto, Calif., where VMware was based.

(Update with CEO’s comments begins in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com