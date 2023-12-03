Broadband infrastructure to be scaled up to boost digital inclusion, says expert

Group Managing Director of Systemspecs Holdings Limited (SHL), Mr. John Obero, has underlined the vital role of advanced broadband infrastructure in promoting digital inclusion across the continent during the recently concluded Zenith Bank Tech Fair in Lagos, themed “Future Forward 3.0”.

Now in its third iteration, Zenith Tech Fair stands as a grand gathering of industry stalwarts, pioneers and budding entrepreneurs, providing a platform to delve into the transformative realm of cutting-edge technology advancements that impact various aspects of human lifestyle. Presents seamlessly.

According to Disrupt Africa’s 2022 report, Nigeria is the second largest fintech market in Africa, with an impressive array of over 400 fintech companies.

This emerging fintech sector holds immense potential for the economic prosperity of the country, yet vast untapped opportunities lie within its grasp.

Reflecting on the ever-changing business landscape, Mr. John Oboro highlighted the growing trend of digital payments in Nigeria. He further explained how this growth is set to significantly impact the breadth of business operations across various industries.

According to him, “Nigeria has made remarkable progress in the financial sector, with leading banks like Zenith prominently shaping the digital payments landscape. The significant reduction in incidents of highway robbery due to reduced dependence on cash underlines the transformative impact of electronic payments. This change has not only strengthened security measures but also streamlined business operations, enabling round-the-clock transactions with meticulous efficiency. The improved operational framework resulting from integration of electronic payments is set to contribute significantly to the overall economic growth by providing a strong foundation for sustained and efficient business activities.

During his speech at the event, the Acting Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwulu, commended the development of Remita over the years. He commented that, “Emerging from humble beginnings as a relatively unknown concept in 2005, REMITA, under the astute leadership of Mr. John Oberlow and inspired by my contribution as Commissioner at that time, has become a global phenomenon, Which has attracted the attention of the industry worldwide.” He also announced the recent inauguration of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, which underlines Lagos’ ongoing commitment to providing prestigious opportunities.

Describing the key enablers for promoting business digitalization in Nigeria and Africa, Mr. John Obero describes the primacy of strong infrastructure with particular emphasis on ubiquitous broadband connectivity. Considering the transformative impact of such widespread access, he envisions a future where universal and unrestricted access to smartphones becomes a reality. “As smartphone ownership continues to grow among Nigerians, a more expansive nationwide broadband coverage will significantly empower developers focused on creating solutions tailored to the dynamic and vast African market,” he said.

SystemSpecs GMD highlighted the need for collaboration and support of government policies that truly contribute to the growth of the industry. They accepted the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to simplify cross-border trade, in line with their vision of facilitating seamless transactions among African countries. He described the action as an important strategic development to create an enabling environment for digital business growth across the continent.

In his concluding remarks, Mr. Oboro reiterated the importance of data analytics in the field of strategic corporate planning to promote digital inclusivity in Africa. “The centrality of data analytics cannot be overstated, it acts as a lynchpin in expanding digital inclusivity and enables different types of organizations to build relationships with a wider demographic,” he said. In turn, the strategic deployment of data has provided businesses with the ability to transcend geographical boundaries, thereby not only fostering interactions across different regions of Nigeria but also establishing meaningful relationships with global markets.

Mr. John Oberlo is considered a leading voice in the technology sector, shaping the industry discourse through his visionary leadership. Widely recognized for advocating a visionary approach, addressing industry challenges and championing the transformative power of technology, his guidance has been instrumental in building Systemspecs into one of Africa’s leading technology firms.

Source: leadership.ng