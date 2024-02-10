Brittany Mahomes thanks ‘the most amazingly supportive husband’ Patrick Mahomes for ‘SI Swimsuit’ debut

The 28-year-old made her ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ debut as a 2024 rookie in the shoot unveiled on Thursday.

Fraser Harrison/Getty

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes ” src=’class=’caas-img’>

Fraser Harrison/Getty

britney and patrick mahomes

Brittany Mahomes is praising her husband Patrick Mahomes for his support lately Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photo shoot.

The 28-year-old thanked her husband Patrick, 28, in a post on Friday and expressed her gratitude for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s support in his first game. S.I Photoshoot after being unveiled as the 2024 rookie on Thursday.

On her Instagram Story, Brittany posted a stunning shot of herself in a red Mugler bathing suit from the shoot, tagging Patrick and thanking him “for being the most supportive husband” during the experience in the caption above the photo.

Britney also praised her team for helping her make S.I Debut possible. She thanked tan artist Isabel Elisa for “flying me over to tan before I went to Belize, where the shooting took place”, fitness trainer Chels. B “for grinding me in the gym” and Caroline Potter “for being my twin assistant.”

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Britney thanks husband Patrick for his support at her ‘SI’ shoot on Friday

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes Has a Sexy Movie baywatch At the moment SI swimsuit Pre-Super Bowl Debut: See Red Hot Pics!

The mother of two described her shoot experience as “nothing short of amazing” in the caption and thanked S.I The shoot and styling team called him, “all amazing people.”

on thursday britney made her S.I Debuts as 2024 rookie in hot Baywatch-themed swimsuit shoot photographed by Derek Catela. The full spread has not yet been revealed, as it will be featured in the 60th anniversary issue published in May, although SI has posted behind-the-scenes footage of the shoot and several stylish shots of Britney in the red cut. -Swimsuits on her Instagram page this week.

Following the announcement on Thursday, Britney talked about rising above the haters in an empowering post, as she shared a photo from her sizzling shoot on her Instagram Story.

Fraser Harrison/Getty

Britney Makes Her ‘SI’ Debut in Shoot Unveiled Thursday” src=’class=’caas-img’>

Fraser Harrison/Getty

Britney makes her ‘SI’ debut in a shoot unveiled Thursday

RELATED: Randy Mahomes praises his daughter-in-law Brittany SI swimsuit Beginning of the episode: ‘I’m in awe of her’ (Special)

Speaking to her 1.8 million followers, she wrote: “I’m here to tell you, people will hate you, people will love you. Don’t let any of this define you.”

“Keep shining and being you,” Britney said, adding some star emojis at the end of her message.

Britney’s S.I The shoot took place in Las Vegas on Sunday ahead of the Chiefs’ match against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 2024.

Never miss a story – sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what’s going on, from celebrity news to fascinating human-interest stories.

Speaking further about the experience, Brittany shared that she “never dreamed this would happen” as she spoke about being chosen for modeling. S.I in an interview.

“I’m very grateful and honored and very excited to be here with this team,” she said. SI swim, “I want women to always feel empowered by themselves, love themselves and feel confident in everything you do, and I think SI swimsuit Does too,” Brittany said.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face off in Super Bowl LVIII, which will air on February 11 at 6:30 pm ET on CBS.

For more People news, be sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.

Source