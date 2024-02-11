Brittany Mahomes, wife of American sports team owner and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, recently made headlines with her Sports Illustrated swimsuit magazine pictorial.

The entrepreneur and mother of two wore a red Mugler one-piece swimsuit in Swimsuit magazine’s 60th anniversary issue. She opted for light makeup, which accentuated her features, and beachy waves to accompany the swimsuit look.

The pictorial Instagram post shared by @si_swimsuit and @travelbelize has received comments with mostly mixed reactions to Brittany Mahomes’ photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.

People took to the comments section to express their opinions on it like:

Britney’s swimsuit photoshoot gets mixed reviews (Image via Instagram/@si_swimsuit)

Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Page named Brittany Mahomes the 2024 SI Swimsuit Newbie. Additionally, the entrepreneur and wife of Patrick Mahomes responded to the hateful comments via her Instagram Story.

“Stunner”, “Pass”: Brittany Mahomes’ Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue gets mixed reviews

Brittany Mahomes is the founder of the world’s first stadium dedicated to women’s sports. She also owns a significant stake in the Kansas City Current—a National Women’s Soccer League team.

In addition to being involved in sports-related endeavors, Brittany founded Brittany Lynne Fitness, which offers training programs and fitness accessories designed by Brittany Mahomes.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Instagram account broke the news of Brittany Mahomes’ inclusion in their 60th anniversary issue by saying that:

“Kansas City Current NWSL team owner, former pro athlete, wife and mother, Brittany emerges as the epitome of a modern powerhouse.”

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine Fans took to social media to express their opinions on Britney’s portrayal in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine. Some fans were not happy with Brittany Mahomes being chosen as the magazine’s swimsuit model:

Britney’s swimsuit photoshoot gets mixed reviews (Image via Instagram/@si_swimsuit) Britney’s swimsuit photoshoot gets mixed reviews (Image via Instagram/@si_swimsuit) Britney’s swimsuit photoshoot gets mixed reviews (Image via Instagram/@si_swimsuit via) Britney’s swimsuit photoshoot gets mixed reviews (Image via Instagram/@si_swimsuit)

However, Britney’s portrayal also received positive comments from fans who encouraged her:

Britney’s swimsuit photoshoot gets mixed reviews (Image via Instagram / @si_swimsuit) Britney’s swimsuit photoshoot gets mixed reviews (Image via Instagram / @si_swimsuit) Britney’s swimsuit photoshoot gets mixed reviews (Image via Instagram / @si_swimsuit via) Britney’s swimsuit photoshoot gets mixed reviews (Image via Instagram/@si_swimsuit)

Read More: Best Valentine’s Day gifts: Pandora jewelry, Victoria’s Secret lingerie, Sephora makeup, and more finds

Hitting back at the negative comments, Britney posted an Instagram story saying:

“I am here to tell you. People will dislike you. People will love you. Don’t let any of this define you. Keep shining and keep being you.”

She thanked her husband Patrick Mahomes for being a supportive partner and her fitness trainer Chels B as well as tan artist Isabel Alissa for making her Sports Illustrated swimsuit magazine debut possible.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda

Source: www.sportskeeda.com