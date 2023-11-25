By Fatos Bitis

ZARINJE, Kosovo, Nov 25 (Reuters) – British troops are patrolling the Kosovo-Serbia border as part of a NATO peacekeeping presence, amid concerns that the former wartime foes have been involved in a series of violent incidents in recent months. Later they can return to open conflict.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization sent hundreds of reinforcements from Britain and Romania to Kosovo after fighting between authorities and armed Serbs hiding in a monastery on September 24 turned a quiet village in northern Kosovo into a war zone.

A police officer and three gunmen were killed in the village of Banjska in what is being seen as the worst violence since Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

Kosovo accused Serbia of providing financial and practical support to the gunmen, which Belgrade denied.

NATO has sent 1,000 additional troops to the region, bringing the presence there to 4,500 peacekeepers from 27 countries.

British troops are now being deployed in 18-hour shifts in freezing conditions to ensure no weapons or armed groups enter Kosovo.

“We are currently on routine patrol here, which involves understanding life patterns, gathering intelligence on any illegal or suspicious activity, which is then referred to as a KFOR (NATO mission),” British Army Lieutenant Jos Gaddy told Reuters. And is sent to higher ones.” On the border with Serbia.

During a visit to the Western Balkans on Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the organization was reviewing whether a more permanent increase of forces is needed “to ensure this does not get out of control and lead to a new conflict in Kosovo.” Violent conflict does not arise” or in a wider area.”

Kosovo, which has an ethnic Albanian majority, declared independence from Serbia in 2008 after a guerrilla insurgency and a 1999 NATO intervention.

About five percent of the population in Kosovo is ethnic Serbs, half of whom live in the north and refuse to recognize Kosovo’s independence and view Belgrade as their capital. They have frequently clashed with Kosovo police and international peacekeepers.

For more than two decades many ethnic Serbs have refused to register vehicles with Kosovo car plates using their own system, which is considered illegal by Pristina.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s government has set a December 1 deadline for about 10,000 motorists to register their cars with Kosovo numbers or face heavy fines. A similar request had sparked violence last year. (Reporting by Fatos Bitis; Editing by Mike Harrison)

