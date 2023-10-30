British rival Klarna valued at £1.65bn after securing eBay backing

Zilch chief executive Philippe Bellament said the company was looking to ‘double sales, triple revenues and fivefold gross profit’ in the financial year to March 2023.

A British rival to Swedish buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) giant Klarna has secured an investment from eBay in a deal valuing it at $2bn (£1.65bn).

UK payments company Zilch, founded in 2018, is understood to have received a low single-digit million equity investment from eBay Ventures. The company declined to comment.

The business already has the backing of Goldman Sachs and secured £20m from existing investors earlier this year, allowing it to retain its multibillion dollar valuation despite a broader decline in fintech shares.

Zilch allows customers to delay payments, dividing them into four installments over six weeks without charging interest. Customers can also make advance payment. If customers choose to defer payment, Zilch charges a fee of up to £1.50.

In some cases, Zilch will charge a fee if the retailer is not a company partner. Brands also advertise through Zilch’s app.

Revenue for 2023 is set to almost triple, rising from £10.9 million last year to £30 million in the 12 months to March.

However, the company still recorded a pre-tax loss of £72.1m, down slightly from £79.3m a year earlier.

Zilch claims to have over 3.3 million registered users.

Despite rapid growth in utilization, the BNPL sector has come under pressure as venture capital funds have dried up and interest rates have risen.

Klarna, the most established player in the fast-growing sector, was forced to slash its valuation by more than 85% from $45.6 billion to $6.7 billion last year amid a tight funding market.

The sector also faces the prospect of new regulation amid concerns BNPL’s offer for fast-fashion is encouraging consumers to spend beyond their means, although the deal is widely expected from the Treasury in the summer. There was a delay in action.

Labor has accused the government of delaying the rules.

Cities Minister Andrew Griffith says the government is still considering stakeholder feedback on BNPL industry – Chris Ratcliffe

Cities Minister Andrew Griffiths said in September that the government was still “considering stakeholder feedback”.

Philip Bellament, chief executive of Zilch, said: “In Zilch’s financial year to March 2023, sales doubled, revenues tripled and gross profits increased fivefold to more than £17m.

“Today, millions of adults rely on Zilk every day to lower their bills, build their credit, and keep their payments secure wherever they choose.

“With a strong balance sheet, Zilch is in growth mode and poised to reach bottom-line profitability in our core business in the near future.”

Zilch is considering options for a future initial public offering, considering an offering in New York or London.

In August, Mr Bellamant said he had seen “encouraging” signs from the London Stock Exchange to attract new technology listings.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com