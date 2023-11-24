November 24, 2023
According to research, Emperor Elagabalus himself asked to be called “the Lady”, and the museum will henceforth refer to the ruler as “she”.

A UK museum has reclassified the ancient Roman emperor Elagabalus as transgender and will later refer to the ruler as “she” in its exhibits.

The North Hertfordshire Museum will use the new set of pronouns to refer to Elagabalus, the institute claims, citing ancient Roman writings The ruler, who held power between 218 and 222 CE before being assassinated at the age of 18 wore women’s clothes and preferred to be called “Lady”

The decision follows a long-standing academic interest in the gender identity of the third-century AD ruler, with the museum having consulted with LGBT charity Stonewall and the LGBT wing of trade union Unison on best practice for its display.

North Hertfordshire Museum policy information states that the pronouns used in displays will be those “that the person concerned would have used themselves” or whatever pronouns are “retroactively appropriate”.

Elagabalus, who was born and lived in Syria before assuming the Roman throne at the age of 14, is considered one of the most controversial Roman emperors.

“Elagabalus was also known to have married a man, the charioteer and former slave Hierocles, and was fond of being referred to as Hierocles’ wife or mistress. It is also reported that the emperor often wore wigs and makeup, preferred to be called ‘Domina’ (lady) rather than ‘Dominus’ (lord), and even offered large sums of money to any physician. She used to go to whoever could give her vagina,” he says. An interview published in 2021 University of Birmingham website,

New guidance on trans-inclusive practice in UK museums and heritage sites was recently published by the University of Leicester’s Center for Museums and Galleries Research (RCMG).

This guidance was welcomed by trans rights advocates, but condemned by some commentators in the UK press, highlighting once again how the debate over trans rights remains a divisive issue.

