British investment managers get the green light for token funds

A man works on a computer at a standing desk in an office in the Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain, on February 8, 2023. Reuters/Kevin Combs/File Photo Get licensing rights

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) – British investment managers have received permission to develop token funds in which assets are divided into smaller tokens backed by blockchain technology, the industry’s trade body said on Friday.

Industry proponents say tokenization, or fractionalization, of funds would enable fund assets to be traded more cheaply and transparently and enable investors to buy into a wider range of assets.

Funds authorized by Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority can take the first steps toward offering token funds, provided investments are in mainstream assets and valuation and settlement arrangements do not change, the Investment Association said in a statement.

Michelle Scrimgeour, chief executive of Legal & General Investment Management, said: “Fund tokenisation has great potential to revolutionize the way our industry operates, by enabling greater efficiency and liquidity, enhanced risk management and the creation of more specialized portfolios. “

Scrimgeour chairs a working group that is working with the FCA and the UK Ministry of Finance to open up opportunities for token funds. Other members of the working group include BlackRock (BLK.N), M&G (MNG.L) and Schroders (SDR.L).

Blockchain is a digital ledger that records the ownership of tokens. Until now, its main use has been for cryptocurrencies, which remain a relatively small part of the global financial system.

Britain is looking to increase liquidity in its asset management sector by reforming its regulations after Brexit.

Investment managers and exchanges in the United States, Europe, and Asia have already taken tentative steps into offering token funds.

Reporting by Caroline Cohn and Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Sharon Singleton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Source: www.reuters.com