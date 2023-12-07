The Birmingham-born author was known for his poetry, music, acting roles and his refusal to accept royal honors from the Queen in protest against government policies and Britain’s colonial legacy.

British poet Benjamin Zephaniah dies at the age of 65.

British writer Benjamin Zephaniah, known for his dub poetry, has died at the age of 65. “It is with great sadness and regret that we announce the death of our beloved husband, son and brother this morning on December 7, 2023.” ,” his family announced

His brain tumor was diagnosed just eight weeks ago.

Zephaniah was born on 15 April 1958 in Handsworth, Birmingham. The son of Barbadian and Jamaican parents, he left school unable to read or write due to dyslexia.

This never made him hold back his love for poetry and by his mid-teens, he was already well-known for his poetry within the local community.

Zephaniah moved to London in his 20s, where he published his first poetry collection ‘Pain Rhythms’ in 1980. During her life, she published 14 poetry collections, five novels, a non-fiction biography of Mona Baptist, and five children’s books. , seven plays, among many other works.

As well as his writing work, Zephaniah has recorded extensive music, including seven studio albums. He also notably starred as a recurring character in the BBC series ‘Jeremiah Jesus’.peaky blinders,

Throughout his life, Zephaniah used his poetic voice for the betterment of society. He has campaigned extensively against anti-racism, animal rights, homophobia and colonialism.

He was awarded honorary doctorates from seven British universities and was recognized as one of the greatest post-war British writers.

However, Zephaniah publicly declined the honor of appointment as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire. Zephaniah turned down his OBE, one of the United Kingdom’s highest honours, because of his devotion to the British Empire and its brutal history of slavery and racism.

“Benjamin’s wife was with him the whole time and was still with him when he passed. We shared it with the world and we know many people will be shocked and saddened by this news. Benjamin was a true pioneer and innovator, he gave so much to the world. “Through an amazing career, including a vast body of poetry, literature, music, television and radio, Benjamin has left us with a joyful and brilliant legacy,” the family announced on the author’s Instagram page.

“Thank you for the love you have shown Professor Benjamin Zephaniah.”

