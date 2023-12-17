Image Source: Getty Images

investors demand British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS) and Legal and General Group (LSE:LGEN) shares have surged in recent days. This is thanks in part to the attractive dividend forecasts of both FTSE 100 Stock offer for 2024.

The blue-chip cigarette maker offers a whopping dividend yield of 10.9% for the next year. Meanwhile, its peer Footsie shares return a lower-but-still-impressive 8.7%.

Both readings beat Footsie’s forward average of 3.9% by a wide margin. But which has the better dividend prospects for the new year? And which ones (if any) should I buy for my UK share portfolio?

poor dividend coverage

Of course, dividends can never be guaranteed and unexpected business problems can spell doom for a company’s payout policy.

In the case of BAT shares, the weak dividend cover suggests that any unexpected profit problems could impact the estimated payout. The forecast full-year increased payout of 249.4p per share is covered by just 1.5 times expected earnings.

This is well below the widely considered security benchmark of 2x and above. And Legal & General fares even worse in this respect – an improved 21.36p per share dividend forecast is covered just 1.2 times.

strong balance sheet

However, Legal & General’s strong balance sheet means it is well placed to meet next year’s forecast reward.

The insurer’s Solvency II capital ratio improved to an impressive 230% by June. There was capital creation of £5.9 billion during the first half, a figure comfortably exceeded by dividends of £3.6 billion.

Of course things may change. But encouragingly, in August the company said its capital creation and dividend program for 2019-2024 is on track. These ranges have been set at £8bn-£9bn and £5.6bn-£5.9bn respectively over the next year.

weak balance sheet

British American Tobacco’s large debt means it doesn’t look anywhere strong financially. Net debt as of June stood at $37.8 billion.

The company also said it expects adjusted net debt to sit at 2.7x adjusted EBITDA at the end of 2023. This is toward the high end of its target range of 2 to 3 times.

BATS’ decided to halt share buybacks earlier this year to deal with its large financial liabilities. And I fear this may ultimately impact the company’s dividends.

Decision

My concerns have been heightened after the firm’s disappointing trading update this month. As well as slashing the value of its US brands by $25 billion, it said revenue growth for 2023 would come in at the low end of its 3-5% target.

Increasing demand for its non-combustible products (such as glow Tobacco-Heated Products) provides a glimmer of light for British American tobacco. But given the tough economic outlook and the growing popularity of illicit vapes, the company may still struggle next year.

Life insurance businesses will also face difficulties in 2024 if the global economy falters. Yet, despite this, the strength of Legal & General’s balance sheet means it is well-positioned to pay the huge dividend expected by analysts. It certainly looks stronger than BATS on this front.

I already own shares of the financial services giant and want to add more shares to my portfolio soon to increase my passive income.

