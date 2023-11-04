British American Tobacco: Outperformance and Market Multiples (OTCMKTS:BTAFF)

Entertainment

Tobacco company British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) (OTCPK:BTAFF) or BAT for short has had a bad year on the stock markets, with the price down 23% year to date. [YTD], With proportionately larger price declines, even from highs in the last twelve months [TTM] The dividend yield is 9.2%, making its total return a low 19%. In absolute terms, its price is now at multi-year lows, barring the stock market crash of March 2020.

This raises the question, have prices now fallen low enough to make the Dunhill and Pall Mall cigarette makers attractive? To assess this, here, I look at the company in the context of my first article on it a year ago, when a number of macroeconomic factors as well as its own weak performance and its ongoing business focus on non-combustible products The change had made it a company. Risky bet.

Price Chart (Source: Seeking Alpha)

A year makes a difference

This time last year, a recession was looming, inflation was still uncomfortably high and interest rates were on the way up. However, the broader economy now looks much more stable in general. The predicted recession did not occur, inflation has subsided significantly and the interest rate hike cycle is essentially at its end.

BAT’s own performance has also improved significantly. First, the company’s full-year outlook is slightly better, with 3-5% organic stablecoin revenue growth expected in 2023, compared to 2-4% growth expected for 2022 (actual: 2.3%). While revenue growth figures for the first half of 2023 (H1 2023) came in at 2.8%, below forecasts, they are only slightly so. And there’s a possibility that the numbers could improve in the second half of 2023, given that the company has kept its guidance unchanged.

However, the real improvement is in earnings. Reported operating profits rose 61.4% year-on-year (YoY), compared with a 25% decline in the first half of 2022, when they were hit by a large on-off charge. Operating margin also improved significantly to 44.2% (H1 2022: 28.6%).

The report notes that diluted EPS is also up a whopping 118%, compared to a 42.9% decline in the first half of 2022, buoyed by a strong operating performance, a favorable currency translation impact and a weak base that also helped operations last year. Income was affected.

Source: British American Tobacco

Comparing BAT to Peers

Since I last checked, the company compares pretty well to its peers, too. The table below shows a comparison of the revenue, EPS and P/E ratios of the five largest tobacco companies by market capitalisation, highlighting how BAT ranks between them. The following points are worth noting:

At TTM revenue growth of 7% year-on-year (YoY) in USD terms, the company largely compares favorably to the sector. On average, tobacco companies have seen an increase of 6.1%. Altria Group (MO), which sells Marlboro cigarettes in the US, also showed slightly negative growth.

BAT’s weak EPS growth is 64.8%, which is significantly higher than the already very healthy average of 29.6% for the sector. Its EPS growth is second only to Altria, and significantly higher than Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAF), the only other tobacco company to see positive EPS growth.

Despite this, BAT’s TTM GAAP and forward GAAP price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios are the lowest among all other tobacco stocks, making it more competitive than it was last time we checked. The average Forward P/E is largely tilted upward due to Japan Tobacco’s external ratio, but even excluding this, the average P/E stands at 10.6x. This is more than 7.65x of BAT.

Source: Seeking Alpha, author’s estimate

Dividends are good at the moment, but medium-term risks remain

With strong earnings growth, the dividend outlook is pleasing. Assuming the payout ratio next year is 65%, the dividend per share will be US$2.94, with an estimated EPS of US$4.52 for 2023, in line with the company’s stated long-term policy. This in turn gives a forward dividend yield of 9.4%.

However, I believe there are risks to its dividend levels in the medium term, given that the company is currently in a transitional phase. Demand for traditional tobacco is declining not only for BAT but also for the industry, as awareness of the health risks associated with its consumption increases.

This is shown by the company’s own figures. In the first half of 2023, it recorded a 5.8% year-on-year (YoY) decline in combustible materials volumes, followed by a 5.2% volume decline in 2022. BAT also expects a volume decline of 3% for the global tobacco industry. Complete year 2023.

While demand for non-combustible materials is increasing, the fact remains that combustible materials still contribute the bulk to revenues, at 81.6% in the first half of 2023. Combustible materials bring in profits for the company, non-combustible materials are expected to become profitable only next year.

Since the share of flammable substances declines over time, it is quite possible that earnings may decline as infections accelerate. In fact analysts already expect lower earnings per share [EPS] Increases in 2023 and 2024 before contracting in the following years (see table below). This in turn could put the current level of the dividend at risk.

EPS Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

what next?

However, a dividend cut is neither today nor tomorrow’s problem, keeping in mind that next year too, BAT is expected to report positive earnings growth.

Right now, the stock story looks much better than it did a year ago. The latest figures for H1 2023 show strong growth in both operating profit and EPS, indicating healthy dividends in the next year. This has also resulted in attractive market multiples for BAT compared to peers, further strengthened by its solid dividend yield.

With the stock having fallen significantly YTD, it is now likely to see an uptrend, even though its business is in a transition phase, which could impact its profits in the medium term. I am upgrading BAT to Buy.

Editor’s Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these shares.

