sustainable aviation fuel

A business that turns waste into low-carbon aviation fuel is struggling to raise cash after a major funding deal fell through.

Velocity, which previously partnered with British Airways, revealed on Tuesday that a planned $15m (£12.4m) investment from New York-based Carbon Direct Capital will not go ahead as the company fails to meet its target of raising $40m from other Has failed. Supporters till the end of October.

In a stock exchange announcement, Velocis said: “It has become clear that any investment in the company as a result of these discussions is unlikely to be on equal terms.”

Velosys is currently developing a test site in partnership with British Airways to convert commercial and household waste into 20 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel.

This would be enough to power 1,000 flights from London to New York each year.

The company’s site in Immingham, Lincolnshire, received £27m from the Department for Transport’s Advanced Fuels Fund late last year.

Velosis’ process for making sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, uses urban waste through several chemical processes to create hydrogen and carbon monoxide.

These are then put through the company’s reactors and catalysts to create jet fuel, diesel and other hydrocarbons.

SAF can be used in existing jet engines with minor modifications but has not yet been widely used across the board.

Using waste in this way means less methane emissions from landfills, although the process does produce carbon dioxide. Methane is considered a worse greenhouse gas than CO2.

Airlines including Virgin Atlantic have already used small amounts of biofuel mixed with regular jet fuel in trials and the airline is planning its first transatlantic flight using only SAF in November.

About 3.4 percent of Velocity is owned by Ervington Investments, which was previously controlled by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

In Tuesday’s announcement, Velosys said it would need to reach an agreement by the end of the year: “Velosys still anticipates that funding will be required before the end of this calendar year and therefore the Board prudently considers a near-term deal.” “Discussions on funding options continue with strategic investors.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com