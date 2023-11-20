British Airways boss: Britain falling behind in green jet fuel production

The boss of British Airways has warned that rival countries are “leaping ahead” of Britain in developing green jet fuel.

Chief Executive Sean Doyle urged the Government to consider what other countries are doing to encourage domestic production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Transport Secretary Mark Harper insisted the UK is “on track” to meet its target of building at least five commercial Saf plants by 2025.

Saf is made from sustainable sources like agricultural waste and used cooking oil, meaning it uses 70% less carbon than traditional jet fuel.

It is considered vital to reducing the carbon emissions of the aviation industry, but is currently many times more expensive to produce.

Speaking to an audience of aviation executives at the Airlines 2023 conference in Westminster, Mr Doyle said: “We are really struggling to get things started and get the plant built.

“Perhaps we need to look at what other jurisdictions and governments are doing that are moving ahead of us in this regard.”

America has launched a tax credit scheme to woo investors in saf production.

Mr Doyle is the Chief Executive of British Airways (PA)

Under a Department for Transport (DfT) Saffa mandate, at least 10% of fuel used by airlines in the UK must be made from sustainable feedstock by 2030.

Without UK saf production, meeting the mandate will rely heavily on imports.

There have been calls for the government to introduce a way to reduce the price difference between SAF and conventional jet fuel.

Mr Harper, who also appeared at the Airlines 2023 summit, said a consultation on a “revenue certainty mechanism” for Saf producers would be launched “soon”.

“We have to build a safe UK base,” the cabinet minister admitted.

He added: “Recent years have shown the dangers of overdependence on energy imports, making us hostage to the whims of foreign dictators.”

Mr Harper stressed that the UK has invested a “significant amount of public money” in developing SAIF, and he is “not complacent”.

Last week the DfT awarded a total of £53 million to nine projects in the latest round of the Advanced Fuels Fund competition to develop SAIF.

SAF can currently be used in jet engines in a maximum of 50% blend with kerosene without requiring any modification.

Virgin Atlantic will operate the first transatlantic flight powered 100% by SAF from London Heathrow to New York JFK on November 28 to demonstrate fuel efficiency.

Mr Harper, who will be among the passengers on board the plane, described the flight as “historic” and claimed it could “open up the future of aviation”.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com