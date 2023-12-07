Britain's top mobile companies to face £3.3 billion class action lawsuit over 'loyalty penalty'

Photograph: Dmytro Betsenko/ Alamy

Britain’s largest mobile phone companies are facing a £3.3 billion class action lawsuit alleging that long-time customers are being defrauded through a “loyalty penalty” under which new customers are charged. Similar services are provided at a better price to lure away competitors.

The legal action, brought by campaigner Justin Gutman and law firm Charles Lindon, targets BT-owned EE, Vodafone, Three and O2, which is part of Virgin Media O2.

It alleges that the UK’s four largest mobile phone operators overcharge customers by continuing to take the payment as part of their handset bills even after they have paid at the end of their initial contract.

There is growing concern over telecoms pricing during the cost of living crisis, with mobile and broadband operators being investigated by regulator Ofcom. Meanwhile consumer campaigners are concerned that a proposed merger between Vodafone and the smallest operator, Three, would reduce the number of mobile network operators from four to three, leading to less competition on pricing.

The loyalty penalty was the subject of a 2018 “super complaint” to the competition watchdog by consumer body Citizens Advice, followed by voluntary commitments by most mobile operators. The lawsuit claims this practice affected approximately 5 million consumers across more than 28 million current and historical contracts.

Documents filed by the complainants argue that if the claim is successful each overcharged contract could cost the consumer up to £1,800.

Guttman, a former Citizens Advice executive who has previously brought class legal action against Apple, said, “I am launching this class action because I believe that these four mobile phone companies have Systematically exploited millions of loyal customers across the UK.” and UK train operator.

The Competition and Markets Authority published its last update on the “loyalty penalty” issue in 2020, stating that providers “should not continue to charge consumers the same rate after they have effectively paid off their handset”.

Ofcom announced new rules in the same year, forcing mobile and broadband operators to notify customers when their contracts expire, alerting them to better deals if they are available and telling them that Reduce fees for customers when they finish their initial contracts.

The media regulator estimates that these commitments will address “80% of the losses in this market”.

However, Citizens Advice published research last year which estimated that one in seven consumers could still pay a “loyalty penalty” for products such as mortgages, insurance and mobile and broadband packages.

Loyalty penalty claims are running on an opt-out basis, meaning that most customers who have paid after the end of the minimum period of their contract are included without being identified individually. Only those who specifically wish to opt out will be excluded.

The claim estimates that consumers have been overcharged by £3.28 billion since 2007.

An O2 spokesperson said, “We have long been calling for an end to ‘smartphone fraud’ and for other mobile operators to stop the dangerous practice of charging their customers for phones they already have.”

“We are proud to be the first provider over a decade ago to launch Split Contract which automatically and fully reduces customers’ bill after they have paid off their handset.

EE, Vodafone and Three were also contacted for comment.

The class action is the latest issue to hit the UK telecommunications sector.

BT is embroiled in a separate £600m class action over claims it overcharged customers for its landline services.

Telecom companies are also facing criticism for introducing annual mid-contract price increases above inflation for broadband and mobile customers.

This practice, which is not allowed in other utility sectors such as electricity and gas, involves increasing bills using Consumer Price Index (CPI) or Retail Price Index (RPI) measures of inflation and then adding approximately four percentage points. On top of the official rate.

Research by consumer group Which? Telecom companies are estimated to generate £488 million from the 2024 mid-contract price rise, which will be determined based on December inflation data released in January.

The UK advertising watchdog is also investigating whether telecoms companies are misleading consumers by neglecting to mention mid-contract increases when promoting deals in their marketing campaigns.

