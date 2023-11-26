Britain’s Sunak hails $37 billion investment ahead of FDI summit

By Alistair Smout

LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed 29.5 billion pounds ($36.76 billion) of private sector investment into Britain, ahead of hosting global officials to restore the country as Europe’s top foreign direct investment (FDI) destination. Announced investment of Rs.

Australian funds IFM Investors and Aware Super will invest 10 billion pounds and 5 billion pounds respectively in projects ranging from infrastructure and energy transition to affordable housing, Sunak’s Downing Street office said in a statement.

It said Spanish electricity giant Iberdrola would add £7 billion to its investment plans in Britain, which include transmission and distribution electricity networks.

Other projects listed in the statement include a £2.5 billion investment by Microsoft in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

“Attracting global investment to grow the economy is at the heart of my plan,” Sunak said in a statement published ahead of his investment “summit” on Monday at the 16th-century Hampton Court Palace in London.

Britain, like many other countries, is looking for private sector investment to help overhaul its economy for the net-zero era and to build the kind of infrastructure that its expanded public finances will need. Cannot finance on your own.

But several major investors have said that political and regulatory uncertainty arising from the 2016 Brexit referendum vote has reduced Britain’s appeal in recent years while other countries have made themselves more attractive to FDI.

Last year, France overtook Britain as the European country with the highest number of new FDI projects. French President Emmanuel Macron had announced investment commitments of 13 billion euros ($14.18 billion) in his country at a similar FDI gathering in May.

Sunak said the new funding for industries such as clean energy, life sciences and advanced technology would create high-quality jobs across the UK.

Top financiers Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone, David Solomon of Goldman Sachs and Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase were scheduled to attend Monday’s event.

The UK government admits it needs to do more to compete, according to a review launched after the country missed out on some high-profile investments.

According to accountancy firm EY, Britain now lags behind France and Germany in perceived attractiveness of FDI.

But it has had some recent successes, including Nissan’s announcement on Friday that it will build electric cars in northeast England.

Britain is planning to set up a concierge service to help potential investors make deals with the government.

“When a company comes to the UK government, it doesn’t want to deal with five different departments. It wants to deal with one person,” Investment Minister Dominic Johnson told Reuters ahead of Monday’s event at Hampton Court.

This, he said, would allow ministers to “have a very robust, candid discussion with the international investment community about how we can make the environment more investable”.

British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday announced long-term tax incentives to boost business investment, which he hopes will help boost the country’s slowing economy.

A government official said the IFM’s £10 billion investment plan for the UK represents an increase of £3 billion from the original announcement last year, while all other projects announced by the government were new.

($1 = 0.8025 pounds)

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

