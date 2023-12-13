Indu Rubasingham will replace Rufus Norris, the current artistic director of Britain’s National Theatre, when he steps down in 2025.

Indu Rubasingham has been appointed the new director of the UK National Theatre. She will succeed current director and chief executive Rufus Norris in 2025, who has served two terms in the role since 2015.

Rubasingham is an inspired choice as director of Britain’s foremost publicly funded theater venue. She is the first woman and person of color in the role, which was first established by the great actor Laurence Olivier. She comes from a decade-long tenure as artistic director of the Kiln Theater in North London.

He first took on the role of artistic director in 2012 and oversaw a large-scale renovation of the Kilburn-based theatre, as well as the rebrand from the Tricycle Theater to Kilburn.

Under his guidance, Kiln has punched well above its weight and produced some of the most exciting theater in London over the last 11 years. In its first year, Kiln premiered Red Velvet, written by Lolita Chakraborty, a biographical play about the 19th-century black American-born British actor Ira Aldridge.

Rubasingham programmed the UK debut of Florian Zeller’s family trilogy, including The Father, which was later adapted into a series. Academy Award-nominated film Starring Anthony Hopkins.

Most recently, Rubasingham commissioned acclaimed British writer Zadie Smith to write her first play, the hugely popular The Wife of Willesden, and Ryan Callis-Cameron’s Retrograde, a play about actor Sidney Poitier’s early career contract negotiations. Both plays – from Smith’s sustained interrogation of life in the Kilburn area to the historical account of racism in the performing arts of Calais-Cameroon – demonstrate Rubasingham’s capacity for programming plays of both high quality and contemporary relevance.

Inform, educate and entertain

At the National Theatre, Rubasingham has already directed several plays, most notably Anupama Chandrasekhar’s excellent production of The Father and the Assassin, a biopic of Nathuram Godse, the man who assassinated Gandhi. The Father and the Assassin is exactly the kind of play the National Theater should be programming in its role as a publicly funded theatre. It educated about Britain’s role in the partition of India and also showed a mirror to British society through the violence of nationalist urges Godse parrots.

Rubasingham said, “To be appointed Director of the National Theater is a great honor – to me, it is the best job in the world.”

“The National has played an important role in my life – from a temporary move as a teenage theatre-goer, to later as a theatre-maker, and having the opportunity to play a part in its history has been an incredible privilege and There is responsibility. Theater has a transformative power – the ability to bring people together through shared experiences and storytelling, and nowhere more so than at the National.

When he leaves, current director Norris will have spent 10 years National Theater, She has performed a competent job in the top job, overseeing the theater’s survival during the Covid-19 pandemic, along with programming duties for the adaptation of Andrea Levy’s book Small Island by Anne Baker, Tony Kushner, and Helen Edmondson.

